B-ball jerseys: Premium Nike gear
Whether you're tackling your own must-win match or cheering on your team to victory, Nike basketball jerseys help you make the most of the occasion. Expect neat, fuss-free silhouettes that let you move freely, plus practical sleeveless designs with comfortable necklines. With our wide selection of sizes and fits, there's something to suit every athlete.
Keep your cool on the court
Wherever and however you like to play, testing your limits while shooting hoops means working up a sweat. We craft basketball jerseys with Nike Dri-FIT technology to help you stay focused—no matter how tough the action gets. Moisture-wicking fibres draw away perspiration from your body, so it can dry fast—leaving you feeling fresh and dry. For extra comfort, breathable weaves ensure the air can reach your skin. Meanwhile, added stretch allows you to move, turn and pivot in every direction throughout the game.
Show off your allegiance
Watching with your mates from the couch or cheering on your team courtside? However you're experiencing the game, our basketball team jerseys help you feel closer to the action. You'll find basketball jerseys inspired by NBA legends, made with the latest graphics and colourways to celebrate the new season. If you prefer to keep your look old-school, choose from our collection of iconic heritage designs and channel your favourite on-court legends.
Small touches make a big difference
At Nike, we know an outstanding sporting performance comes down to fine margins. We craft our b-ball jerseys with careful attention to detail, so you can play at your best for longer. Loose fits deliver a fuss-free wear with no distractions. Meanwhile, split hemlines make it easier to move when you need to. Keep an eye out for stitched club labels at the hemline as well as our unmistakable Nike Swoosh to ensure your on-court apparel has a premium look.
Inspire younger generations
We believe kids everywhere deserve the same pro-quality basketball kit as the professionals who inspire them. That's why we craft our junior-size basketball jerseys from the high-performance materials that we use for our adult apparel. They'll find sweat-wicking fabrics to help them stay cool and collected and flexible fabrics to give maximum comfort. And as youngsters love to channel their sporting heroes and heroines, there's a choice of basketball kit designs inspired by some of the game's most legendary teams.