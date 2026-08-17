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  4. Kits & Jerseys

Basketball Jerseys

(34)
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
$120
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Bestseller
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
$120
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
30% off
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
$90
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Available in SNKRS
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
$220
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
$220
Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition
Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Bestseller
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
$120
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
20% off
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off

B-ball jerseys: Premium Nike gear

Whether you're tackling your own must-win match or cheering on your team to victory, Nike basketball jerseys help you make the most of the occasion. Expect neat, fuss-free silhouettes that let you move freely, plus practical sleeveless designs with comfortable necklines. With our wide selection of sizes and fits, there's something to suit every athlete.

Keep your cool on the court

Wherever and however you like to play, testing your limits while shooting hoops means working up a sweat. We craft basketball jerseys with Nike Dri-FIT technology to help you stay focused—no matter how tough the action gets. Moisture-wicking fibres draw away perspiration from your body, so it can dry fast—leaving you feeling fresh and dry. For extra comfort, breathable weaves ensure the air can reach your skin. Meanwhile, added stretch allows you to move, turn and pivot in every direction throughout the game.

Show off your allegiance

Watching with your mates from the couch or cheering on your team courtside? However you're experiencing the game, our basketball team jerseys help you feel closer to the action. You'll find basketball jerseys inspired by NBA legends, made with the latest graphics and colourways to celebrate the new season. If you prefer to keep your look old-school, choose from our collection of iconic heritage designs and channel your favourite on-court legends.

Small touches make a big difference

At Nike, we know an outstanding sporting performance comes down to fine margins. We craft our b-ball jerseys with careful attention to detail, so you can play at your best for longer. Loose fits deliver a fuss-free wear with no distractions. Meanwhile, split hemlines make it easier to move when you need to. Keep an eye out for stitched club labels at the hemline as well as our unmistakable Nike Swoosh to ensure your on-court apparel has a premium look.

Inspire younger generations

We believe kids everywhere deserve the same pro-quality basketball kit as the professionals who inspire them. That's why we craft our junior-size basketball jerseys from the high-performance materials that we use for our adult apparel. They'll find sweat-wicking fabrics to help them stay cool and collected and flexible fabrics to give maximum comfort. And as youngsters love to channel their sporting heroes and heroines, there's a choice of basketball kit designs inspired by some of the game's most legendary teams.