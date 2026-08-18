B-ball shorts: elite Nike court comfort
Our basketball shorts are designed to help you raise your game. Think flexible fabrics that move with you and breathable weaves that keep you cool. Plus, with a wide range of colours and fits, you'll find the perfect option. Explore bright colours to make a statement or neutral tones that go with anything. You'll also spot team-branded options that let you rep your heroes in style. Our long basketball shorts give extra coverage and a casual look, while shorter styles are ideal for a barely-there feel. Each pair features our iconic Nike Swoosh, too—an unmistakable badge of quality.
What makes Nike BB shorts stand out on the court? For starters, smart fabrics ensure you can play your best. Lightweight and stretchy construction lets you move with total freedom, so there's nothing holding you back. Notches at the hems and elasticated waists accentuate the easy feel. Meanwhile, our innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it across the material's surface, helping it dry quickly. Mesh panels and air vents allow for maximum ventilation, keeping you cool and dry. Look out for basketball gym shorts with side pockets, ideal for keeping your essentials secure.