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Basketball Shorts

(32)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$75
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
$70
Kobe
Kobe Men's Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Basketball Shorts
$180
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
$65
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$65
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
20% off
Sabrina
Sabrina Older Kids' Crossover Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
Sabrina
Older Kids' Crossover Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$70
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Standard Issue Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Standard Issue Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$70
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$65
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$70
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$70
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$50
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$50
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
$65
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$75
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
$55
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
30% off
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Classic
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
30% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
30% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
20% off
Luka Dončić
Luka Dončić Men's Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić
Men's Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
$55
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
30% off
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Classic
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
30% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
30% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
20% off
Luka Dončić
Luka Dončić Men's Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić
Men's Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
30% off
Related Stories

B-ball shorts: elite Nike court comfort

Our basketball shorts are designed to help you raise your game. Think flexible fabrics that move with you and breathable weaves that keep you cool. Plus, with a wide range of colours and fits, you'll find the perfect option. Explore bright colours to make a statement or neutral tones that go with anything. You'll also spot team-branded options that let you rep your heroes in style. Our long basketball shorts give extra coverage and a casual look, while shorter styles are ideal for a barely-there feel. Each pair features our iconic Nike Swoosh, too—an unmistakable badge of quality.

What makes Nike BB shorts stand out on the court? For starters, smart fabrics ensure you can play your best. Lightweight and stretchy construction lets you move with total freedom, so there's nothing holding you back. Notches at the hems and elasticated waists accentuate the easy feel. Meanwhile, our innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it across the material's surface, helping it dry quickly. Mesh panels and air vents allow for maximum ventilation, keeping you cool and dry. Look out for basketball gym shorts with side pockets, ideal for keeping your essentials secure.