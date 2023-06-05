Skip to main content
      Nike Club Alumni
      Nike Club Alumni Men's French Terry Shorts
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Graphic Shorts
      $60
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts
      $55
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      $65
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $45
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Stretch Shorts
      $50
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $45
      Nike Jersey
      Nike Jersey Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      $35
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Shorts
      $70
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Men's Tennis Shorts
      $90
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Men's Tennis Shorts
      $90
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride Men's Running Shorts
      $90
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
      $110
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club Men's Diamond Shorts
      $65
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      $73
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Shorts
      $40
      Nike Totality
      Nike Totality Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      $45
      Kevin Durant
      Kevin Durant Men's Nike Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      $70
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
      $35
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fleece Training Shorts
      $60
      Zion
      Zion Men's Mesh Shorts
      $65
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Shorts
      $75
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Third
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $60
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      $95

      Grey shorts: work out in comfort

      However you like to move and sweat—you'll find grey Nike shorts to boost your performance. Our lightweight and ultra-breathable grey shorts are perfect for intense cardio workouts like running and football, keeping you cooler and fresher for longer. Shorts with Dri-FIT fabric wick sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—ideal for those tough gym sessions. Meanwhile, mesh liners maximise airflow, so you can stay focused when your training heats up.

      Looking for the perfect fit? Go for loose, flexible designs that feel barely there, with handy pockets for stashing your essentials. Or choose aerodynamic skin-hugging styles that move with you. Want the best of both worlds? That's where our 2-in-1, double-layered shorts with Dri-FIT inners come in—designed to prevent chafing and keep you comfortable.

      When you're hitting the yoga studio, our soft, stretchy grey shorts will help you improve your practice. We’ve got fit-like-a-glove styles with the iconic Nike Pro waistband and smoother seams for minimal distractions while you stretch. Perfecting your swing? Our grey shorts for golf look as good as they feel, designed with a practical, no-crease chino finish that takes you from the course to the clubhouse and beyond. And when it's time for the basketball court, we have roomy, knee-length shorts that are tailored for the game.

      Keep your muscles warm and protected while you stretch or cool down with base-layer grey shorts. We craft our muscle-hugging designs from exceptionally flexible and thermally insulated material. Post-workout, grab a pair of cosy cotton terry or fleece-lined shorts for maximum comfort. These supremely soft shorts are the ideal off-duty companions, helping you stay fresh and ready for anything.