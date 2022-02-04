The Best Nike Sweatpants for Every Occasion

Buying Guide

Whether you’re jogging outdoors or lounging on the couch, there’s a pair of Nike sweatpants to keep you cozy. Here are our favorites for every occasion.

Wearing sweatpants is like taking your bed with you on-the-go. Between the cozy drawstring waistband, the breathable and soft material and the roomier fit, sweatpants are an easy choice when you want to be comfy above all else. And thanks to the popular athleisure style, sweatpants and joggers can even be worn as streetwear, especially with the right pair of kicks.

With all the great options out there, it can be tough to choose your go-to pair of sweatpants. But whether you’re running in the cold, headed to the movies, or doing chores around the house, Nike has sweatpant options that are both comfy and stylish. And if you can’t decide on the perfect pair, there’s nothing wrong with having more than one.

Soft Sweatpants for Lounging: Nike Sportswear

The fleece sweatpants in the Nike Sportswear collection come in a variety of colors, prints, styles, and fits. Choose from baggy styles or tapered legs in multiple fabric options, including Nike tech fleece for a more premium feel. You’ll even find styles made from sustainable fabrics like recycled polyester and cotton, which are part of Nike’s efforts to use sustainable materials to help reduce waste and carbon emissions. And fresh details like cargo pockets and zippers on some joggers add style and functionality. Looking to make a statement? Opt for a tie-dyed pair or a bold logo print.

Comfortable Sweatpants for the Gym: Nike Dri-FIT

If you’re headed to the gym in your jogger sweatpants, you’ll want a lightweight pair designed to wick away sweat from your skin as you exert yourself. Nike Dri-FIT sweatpants are made with a revolutionary microfiber polyester fabric that disperses moisture across the surface of the joggers for quick evaporation. You’ll stay cool, dry, and comfortable in this sportswear collection of soft joggers. What’s more, a variety of colors and fits are available, from neutral, slim fit joggers designed for yoga outfits to bold and baggy sweatpants.

Warm Sweatpants for Cold Weather: Nike Therma-FIT

The double-brushed microfiber fleece sweatpants in the Nike Therma-FIT collection are ideal for keeping you warm and cozy in frosty temperatures. They’re designed to be lightweight while providing insulation, so you can stay active in the cold without worrying about bulky fabric weighing you down. Some Therma-FIT pants are also quilted to provide warmth and ventilation simultaneously.

Nike Therma-FIT joggers come in tapered and loose-fitting styles in plenty of color options. You’ll even find styles made from sustainable materials, like recycled polyester and organic cotton. Nike has a selection of Therma-FIT hoodies to keep you toasty on top as well, and you can complete the look with a pair of winter running shoes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Should Sweatpants Fit?
Most sweatpants should be roomy in the thighs and pelvic area for comfort, but the right fit will depend on your activity and the rest of your outfit. For example, a slim fit, tapered leg pair of joggers is the perfect alternative to leggings for your yoga practice, while a baggy pair will be more comfortable for lounging around the house. Depending on what you’re wearing on top, you might opt for a high-waist pair of joggers or choose sweatpants that sit low on your hips.
What Are the Best Men’s Sweatpants?
That depends on your activity and desired fit. Nike has sweatpants for men in a variety of styles, so you can choose a pair that meets your needs. We recommend a pair of Dri-FIT sweatpants for gym-going or a pair of Therma-FIT sweatpants for cold weather. Read our full style guide for more ideas on the best sweatpants and fleece joggers to wear for every activity.
How Do You Dress Up a Pair of Sweatpants?
While you may not wear lounge pants to a black tie event, you can look polished and presentable in the right pair of sweatpants. Opt for a pair with elastic cuffs rather than an open bottom for a more streamlined look, and pair them with dress shoes or a sleek pair of Nike Blazer sneakers. They should also have a slim fit and a high-rise waist for a clean cut aesthetic. Avoid bright colors or oversized logos when you’re aiming for a dressed-up look.
What Is the Difference Between Track Pants and Sweatpants?
Track pants tend to be longer with a wide leg and no elastic around the ankles. They typically come in a lightweight material that isn’t as warm as fleece joggers or sweatpants. They also frequently have snaps down the side for easy on and off.

