Nike React foam is nothing short of revolutionary, thanks to its ability to be incredibly responsive and soft. Now, we’re using it to help reach our newest goal: To reduce running-related injuries. And The Nike React Infinity Run, which was designed to help reduce injuries, is the first step toward that north star. With 24% more React foam than Nike Epic React Flyknit 2, it has a wider base to provide more stability and a distinct “rocker” shape to roll you through a fluid foot strike. Scroll to learn more about what makes React foam so unique.