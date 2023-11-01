- As sapatilhas ideais para homem
- Novas sapatilhas para homem
- Sapatilhas de running em preto para homem
- Meias para homem
- Calças desportivas e de fato de treino para homem
- Sapatilhas de cross-training para homem
- Sapatilhas de running na estrada para homem
- Sapatilhas de perfil baixo de basquetebol para homem
- Sapatilhas de running em saldos para homem
- Sapatilhas de futebol para relvado
- Guia de compraEquipamento de running impermeável para corridas em dias chuvosos
- Guia de compraQuais são as sapatilhas ideais para hiperpronação?
- Guia de compraQuais são as melhores sapatilhas para os dias de chuva?
- Manutenção de produtosComo limpar as sapatilhas em seis passos simples
- Guia de compraEscolher as sapatilhas de running certas para a supinação
- Guia de compraEis como encontrar as sapatilhas ideais para pés largos
Treading new ground
From streetwear staples to next-level sports shoes, our men's trainers are iconic. Our 1972 Nike Cortez was the first sneaker to feature foam cushioning. In 1978, we made sports shoe history with the Nike Air Tailwind – the first running shoe with air pockets in the outsole. We haven't stopped innovating since.
Whether you're hitting the track or the streets, expect comfort with every step. Choose men's shoes with Nike React technology for a springy, responsive feel underfoot. Air Zooms return energy to keep you going mile after mile.
Our sneakers for men, made from soft leather and lightweight textiles, will keep you cool on and off the court. Plus, rubber outsoles will provide a firm grip so you can move fearlessly. And it's not just about the feel or even the groundbreaking tech – you'll look good too. Whether it's fresh whites or striking colourways, find the pair to suit your style in our range of trainers for men.