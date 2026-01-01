NIKE - Doha City Centre

NIKE - Doha City Centre

営業中 • 閉店：22:00

Umm Salal Mohammad, Ad Dawḩah, Qatar.

DOHA, Doha, 00000, QA

97444377987

行き方を確認する

店舗営業時間

日 - 水: 10:00 - 22:00
木 - 金: 10:00 - 0:00
土: 10:00 - 22:00

サービス

  • 返品に関する情報

    返品に関する情報

    この店舗では、Nike.comやNIKEアプリで注文した商品は返品できません。

  • Nike FitによるBra Fit

    Nike FitによるBra Fit

    フィット感は何より大事です。 自分にぴったりのブラと大好きなアクティビティに最適なフィット感を見つけましょう。

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