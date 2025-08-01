  1. Clothing
  Bottoms
  Shorts

Woven Shorts

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Club
Men's Shorts
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Shorts
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike SB
Nike SB Dri-FIT Kearny Cargo Skate Shorts
Nike SB
Dri-FIT Kearny Cargo Skate Shorts
¥10,450
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Denim Shorts
Nike
Men's Denim Shorts
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG "Orb Weaver"
Nike ACG "Orb Weaver" UV Repel Oversized Shorts
Best Seller
Nike ACG "Orb Weaver"
UV Repel Oversized Shorts
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ACG "Orb Weaver"
Nike ACG "Orb Weaver" UV Repel Oversized Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG "Orb Weaver"
UV Repel Oversized Shorts
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Cargo Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Cargo Shorts
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
¥11,660
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride Running Division
Nike Stride Running Division Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Stride Running Division
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 6" Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 6" Tennis Shorts
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's 5" Brief-Lined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Men's 5" Brief-Lined Versatile Shorts
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride Run Energy
Nike Stride Run Energy Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride Run Energy
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥3,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Race
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Race Women's Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Race
Women's Running Shorts
¥4,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT 6" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Men's Dri-FIT 6" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥6,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Life
Nike Life Men's Lined Linen Shorts
Nike Life
Men's Lined Linen Shorts
¥9,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Essentials Statement Chicago
Jordan Essentials Statement Chicago Men's Shorts
Jordan Essentials Statement Chicago
Men's Shorts
¥7,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 6" UV Woven Basketball Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 6" UV Woven Basketball Shorts
¥6,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 3" Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 3" Running Shorts
¥8,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's 9" Woven Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's 9" Woven Training Shorts
¥5,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Repel Mid-Rise Ripstop Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Repel Mid-Rise Ripstop Shorts
¥8,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
¥9,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Dri-FIT One Swoosh
Nike Dri-FIT One Swoosh Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One Swoosh
Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥4,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price