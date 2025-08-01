Woven

ShortsPants and Tights
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop by Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Clothing 
(0)
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Men's Woven Pants
Nike Swoosh
Men's Woven Pants
¥11,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Swoosh Bucket Hat
Sustainable Materials
Nike Apex
Swoosh Bucket Hat
¥3,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Jacket
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Men's Jacket
¥13,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Woven Lined Pants
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Woven Lined Pants
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
¥8,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Unlined Cuff Pants
Nike Sportswear
Men's Unlined Cuff Pants
¥7,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Pants
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Pants
¥12,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Chicago
Jordan Chicago Men's Pants
Jordan Chicago
Men's Pants
¥13,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Oversized Long-Sleeved Oxford Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nike Club
Men's Oversized Long-Sleeved Oxford Shirt
¥11,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
¥11,660
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Just In
Nike Club
Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
¥3,410
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride Running Division
Nike Stride Running Division Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Stride Running Division
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 6" Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 6" Tennis Shorts
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's 5" Brief-Lined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Men's 5" Brief-Lined Versatile Shorts
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Denim Bucket Hat
Sustainable Materials
Nike Apex
Denim Bucket Hat
¥5,720
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Cargo Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Cargo Shorts
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Hat
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Hat
¥4,840
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stride Run Energy
Nike Stride Run Energy Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride Run Energy
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt
¥9,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Woven Cargo Midi Skirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's Mid-Rise Woven Cargo Midi Skirt
¥8,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike ACG "Smith Summit"
Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Men's Cargo Pants
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG "Smith Summit"
Men's Cargo Pants
¥24,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Bliss
Nike Bliss Women's Dri-FIT Jacket
Nike Bliss
Women's Dri-FIT Jacket
¥17,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike ACG "Black Iguana"
Nike ACG "Black Iguana" Men's 2-in-1 Pants
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG "Black Iguana"
Men's 2-in-1 Pants
¥16,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Fly Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG
Fly Cap
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price