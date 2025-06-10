Find a Store
Help
Order Status
Shipping & Delivery
Returns
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Sale
Terms of Use
Send Us Feedback
Join Us
Sign In
FEATURED
Shop All New Arrivals
Nike Direct Excluisves
Best Sellers
Summer Essentials
UV Protective Clothing
SNKRS
Gift Card
Sandals 2025
Air Max Koko
Air Max Isla
Air More Uptempo
Air Rift
Calm
Jordan Sandal
Rejuven8
SHOP ICONS
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Max
Air Max Dn8
Nike Dunk
Air Jordan 1
Cortez
Shox
Pegasus
Vomero 18
Customize with Nike By You
NEW FOR MEN
Shoes
Clothing
Accessories & Equipment
Shop All
NEW FOR WOMEN
NEW FOR KIDS
SHOP BY BRAND
ACG
Jordan
Nike Sportswear
NikeLab
Nike SB
Nike By You
New Releases
Graphic T-Shirts
ACG & Outdoor⛰️
GORE-TEX
Yomiuri Giants
Sandal Sale
ICONIC STYLES
Nike Pegasus
SHOES
Lifestyle
Sandals
Running
Basketball
Soccer
Golf
Skateboarding
Training & Gym
White Sneakers
Retro Running
CLOTHING
Tops & T-shirts
Fleece Clothing
Hoodies & Pullovers
Jackets & Vests
Pants & Tights
Shorts
Baselayer & Underwear
Matching Sets
ACCESSORIES & EQUIPMENT
Bags & Backpacks
Hats, Visors & Headbands
Socks
SHOP BY SPORT
Jerseys
Walking
Tennis
Breaking & Dance
Baseball
Bukatsu
ACG & Outdoor
Air Max Koko & Isla: 20% Off
Platform Shoes
Shorts
Sports Bras
Skirts & Dresses
Yoga & Training
Clearance Sale
Mini Me
Kids' Air Force 1
Kids' Air Max
Kids' Dunk
Kids' Jordan 1
Cosmic Runner
Sonic Fly
SHOES BY SIZE
Baby & Toddler (7cm~16cm)
Little Kids (14cm~22cm)
Big Kids (20cm~25cm)
ALL SHOES
Easy on & off
CLOTHING BY SIZE
Baby & Toddler (50cm~104cm)
Little Kids (98cm~122cm)
Big Kids (130cm~170cm)
ALL CLOTHING
Tops & T-Shirts
Boys Underwear
Jordan Clothing
Dance
Rare Air Collection
Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn
Air Jordan 3
Air Jordan 4
Air Jordan 39
Jordan MVP
Jordan x PSG
MEN
WOMEN
KIDS
Baby & Toddler (0~3 yrs)
Little Kids (3~7 yrs)
Big Kids (7~15 yrs)
ATHLETE
Luka Doncic
Jayson Tatum
Zion Williamson
Russell Westbrook
MEN'S SALE
WOMEN'S SALE
KIDS' SALE
SHOP BY SPORTS
Running & Walking
Popular Search Terms
Due to system maintenance, we will close at 5:00PM on Tuesday, June 10 2025.
Shop
Shipping Options
Learn more