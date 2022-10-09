Skip to main content
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2

      Little Kids' Shoes

      ¥7,700
      (Tax Incl.)

      Black/Anthracite/White
      Pink Foam/Summit White/Pink Blast/Hyper Pink

      It’s never too early to start. Give your kiddos those race-day vibes every time they pull on our Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2. Learning to run and sprint is a breeze with our responsive Zoom Air cushioning. With an improved fit up top and an easy strap, little runners will reach the finish line in no time.

      • Shown: Black/Anthracite/White
      • Style: DM8492-002
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

        Shoe Closure Type: Strap