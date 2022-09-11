Skip to main content
|

      Nike Air Force 1 LE

      Big Kids' Shoes

      ¥10,450
      (Tax Incl.)

      Highly Rated

      This is what legends are made of. The Nike Air Force 1 LE brings back the ’82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black. The durability, feel and Air are still there for those who love a classic.

      • Shown: White/White
      • Style: DH2920-111
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam, Indonesia

      Size & Fit

      Reviews (98)

      4.5 Stars

      • I love them I use to have ones but I bought new ones there so highly recommended

        b264bd7f-e3a8-4395-8251-c2193e81941d - Sep 11, 2022

        I saw my cousin using ones and I bought them they are really durable there comturble there perfect 5 star review

      • Black Airforces 1's

        SadeJ318810850 - Jul 17, 2022

        I love 'em, wear them everyday

      • Incorrect size chart

        e8b5cdd5-ecdd-4953-92f4-3ca6259abb10 - Mar 22, 2022

        Run big. I ordered 5.5Y (23.5cm) as in the size chart, the shoes came with 5.5Y(24cm)