This is what legends are made of. The Nike Air Force 1 LE brings back the ’82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black. The durability, feel and Air are still there for those who love a classic.
4.5 Stars
b264bd7f-e3a8-4395-8251-c2193e81941d - Sep 11, 2022
I saw my cousin using ones and I bought them they are really durable there comturble there perfect 5 star review
SadeJ318810850 - Jul 17, 2022
I love 'em, wear them everyday
e8b5cdd5-ecdd-4953-92f4-3ca6259abb10 - Mar 22, 2022
Run big. I ordered 5.5Y (23.5cm) as in the size chart, the shoes came with 5.5Y(24cm)