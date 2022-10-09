Nike Zoom Fly. Featuring the Zoom Fly 3

Nike Zoom Fly 3
With a carbon fiber plate that helps pitch you forward and our ultra-durable Nike React foam, the Nike Zoom Fly 3 has all of our most-up-to-date technology. Learn more about this race-day shoe that will keep you at the front of the pack.
Toe-To-Heel Cushioning
The Nike React foam is a unique combination of cushy and springy. It’s also one of our most durable—it’ll stay responsive as you tack on the miles.
A Secure, Snug Fit
Made from VaporWeave fabric, the shoe’s transparent upper and arch band lacing system work together to form around your foot for a sock-like fit.
Powered for Speed
A carbon fiber plate sandwiched between layers of Nike React foam is super lightweight yet strong. It delivers a speedy, snappy feeling, helping you keep up a quick pace.