Nike Zoom Fly. Featuring the Zoom Fly 3

Nike Zoom Fly 3

With a carbon fiber plate that helps pitch you forward and our ultra-durable Nike React foam, the Nike Zoom Fly 3 has all of our most-up-to-date technology. Learn more about this race-day shoe that will keep you at the front of the pack.

Women's Running Shoe

Men's Running Shoe

Toe-To-Heel Cushioning

The Nike React foam is a unique combination of cushy and springy. It’s also one of our most durable—it’ll stay responsive as you tack on the miles.

A Secure, Snug Fit

Made from VaporWeave fabric, the shoe’s transparent upper and arch band lacing system work together to form around your foot for a sock-like fit.

Powered for Speed

A carbon fiber plate sandwiched between layers of Nike React foam is super lightweight yet strong. It delivers a speedy, snappy feeling, helping you keep up a quick pace.

