BETRUE

プライドと共に動きだそう

2022 BETRUEコレクションは、スポーツを通して多様なアイデンティティ、表現を称える。
NikeのLGBTQIA+のビジョナリーによる2022 BETRUEコレクションは、流れるようなグラデーションカラー、大胆なパーツ、あなたと共に進化するフットウェア素材で作成された。

コレクションを見る
BETRUE

ナイキ コルテッツ

ナイキ コルテッツ BETRUEは、アイコニックなクラシックシューズを大胆に新しくアレンジした一足。
マルチカラーのグラデーションを使ったミッドソールと、人目を引く層状になったスウッシュパターンで、プライドをアピールしながら動ける。

BETRUE

ナイキ SB ダンク LOW

ナイキ SB ダンク LOW BETRUEは、自己発見のプロセスを称える。落ち着いた色合いの滑らかなレザーアッパーを使ったシューズは、あなたと共に進化を遂げ、時の経過と共に鮮やかで流れるようなグラデーションのデザインが姿を現す。

BETRUE


詳細を見る
BETRUE

ナイキは全てのアスリート*の平等を目指しています。
ナイキは、身体があれば誰もがアスリートだと信じており、そこには多様な性的指向、性自認、性表現を持つLGBTQIA+のアスリートも含まれます。
そして、人が力を合わせる時、より大きな力を発揮できることを私達は知っています。

詳細を見る
BETRUE

BETRUEは、LGBTQIA+コミュニティとスポーツの普遍性を称えるコレクション。
みんなもBETRUEを着て、全ての人が自分らしくいられる未来を応援しよう。
※シューズはSNKRSで発売予定。