Try These 6 Yoga Poses to Boost Strength

Plank pose has become a go-to core training exercise. It is highly effective at promoting stability and strength in the abdominal muscles (rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, internal and external obliques), back muscles (erector spinae, trapezius, rhomboids), glutes, shoulders and chest. Even the leg muscles must be active to hold a plank; your quads and calves get a workout during this move too.



How to Do Plank Pose

Start in a kneeling position on your mat. Walk your hands out and away from the body until the knees come off the floor and everything from the tip of your head to the heels of your feet is in one straight line. Hover over your mat and hold for 30 seconds or more. To make this pose easier, bend the elbows to 90 degrees and drop down onto your forearms.

Pro challenge: If you’re ready to take this pose to the next level, move from plank position to side plank on both sides. From the straight arm plank position, shift your weight into your right hand while rotating the entire body to the left side. Weight will be evenly distributed on the right hand and the outside of the right foot. Take the left hand and extend it up toward the ceiling in line with the shoulders. Hold for 30 seconds or more. Then place the left hand back on the mat to find basic plank pose again. Hold for a few breaths, then repeat side plank on the other side.