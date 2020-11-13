What to Eat for Better Sleep

You might think of food as fuel to power you up, but it can also power you down — in a good way. “Our diet is intricately linked to the kind of rest we can get,” says Marie-Pierre St-Onge, PhD, the director of Columbia University’s Sleep Center of Excellence, in New York, and an associate professor of nutritional medicine, who has studied how diet affects sleep for two decades.



In St-Onge’s research, people who regularly eat more fiber-rich foods, such as fruits, veggies, and whole grains, are more likely to sleep longer, deeper and better. This may be because many fiber-packed foods have prebiotics, compounds that feed the good bacteria in the gut, which can help regulate sleep hormones.



On the flip side, eating a high-glycemic diet, which typically includes foods with refined carbs and added sugars, like white bread and rice, pastries and soda, is associated with a higher risk of sleeplessness, according to a new study published in “The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.” Those high-sugar foods can make your blood sugar spike and then plummet, which cues sleep-disrupting stress hormones, like cortisol and adrenaline, to circulate, says James Gangwisch, PhD, an assistant professor at Columbia University and the study’s lead author.