Skip to content. (Press Enter)
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Coaching

      The Barbell Front Squat

      By Joe Holder

      Learn how to vary your squats to work your quads and core.

      With the weight racked on your shoulders, this squat variation gets deeper into the quads than the glutes and requires a super-strong core to keep the barbell—and your chest—from dumping forward. Learn how to do it with Nike Master Trainer Joe Holder’s tips.

      1. Stand in front of a barbell that’s racked at chest height.
      2. If you’re a beginner or have limited shoulder mobility, do a cross-grip rack (extend your arms forward underneath the bar so it rests on your shoulders then cross your arms over the bar, bringing palms to rest on the bar on opposite shoulders). If you have greater mobility, do a traditional grip (rest the bar on your shoulders then bend your arms, driving elbows forward and up as you lightly grab the bottom of the bar with your fingers just outside of your shoulders).
      3. Lift the bar off the rack and step back, planting your feet hip-width apart (step them wider if you have tight hips), to start.
      4. Drive your elbows forward and up, brace your core, keep your chest lifted, and press your feet firmly into the floor as you squat until your thighs are below parallel.
      5. Push through your feet to return to the starting position. That’s one rep.
      6. Repeat.
      Good Form: The Perfect Barbell Front Squat

      Join Nike Training Club

      Access our world-class experts and trainers to help you stay active and healthy.

      Download
      Good Form: The Perfect Barbell Front Squat

      NTC Premium Is Free

      Access our world-class experts and trainers for free so we can all stay active and healthy.

      Download
      Good Form: The Perfect Barbell Front Squat

      Join Nike Training Club

      Access our world-class experts and trainers to help you stay active and healthy.

      Download
      Good Form: The Perfect Barbell Front Squat

      NTC Premium Is Free

      Access our world-class experts and trainers for free so we can all stay active and healthy.

      Download

      Related Stories

      Seriously Good for You Sweet Potato Salad

      Coaching

      Food Meets Function – Sweet Potato Salad

      Trained Podcast: Benefits of Physical Therapy

      Coaching

      Podcast: Why PT Might Be Your Workout Game-Changer

      How To Do Tricep Dips & Why You Should Be Doing Them

      Coaching

      How—and Why—to Do a Triceps Dip

      How to Do a Proper Pull-Up

      Coaching

      How—and Why—to Do a Pull-Up

      3 Dumbbell Row Variations To Challenge Your Upper-Body Strength

      Coaching

      Three Dumbbell Row Variations to Challenge Your Upper-Body Strength