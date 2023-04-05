Experts Explain Why To Include Shoulder Mobility Exercises In Warm-ups

It’s easy to take shoulder mobility for granted. After all, when the shoulder is functioning properly, it can help to do everything from running comfortably to lifting weights. But, when shoulder mobility is inhibited, you might encounter challenges performing activities you once did with ease.

“The shoulder is the most mobile major joint in the body and, therefore, the body really relies on it to function optimally,” said Brian Lee, M.D., elbow and shoulder specialist at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, Calif., and orthopedic consultant for the PGA Tour.

Shoulder mobility is so important that experts say you should consider adding shoulder mobility exercises to your regular warm-up routine. But why are these shoulder mobility exercises so important? Here’s what you need to know.