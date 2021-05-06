Choose the Right Music to Power Your Run

If you’ve ever forgotten your ear pods for a long run, we’re guessing you never made that mistake again, yeah? While listening to the thud-thud-thud of your feet, you probably realized that music can help you feel more energized, run faster, log more miles, and create positive workout feels.



These perks aren’t just perceived. There’s real science behind them. For one, listening to music has been shown to increase your brain’s levels of dopamine, a mood-boosting chemical, according to a study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience. (Stands to reason that pressing play at the right time can help motivate you to head out the door on those days you aren’t sure you’re feelin’ it.) Other research shows that music can help lower stress.



Beyond the good vibes, listening to music during a run can also strengthen the brain’s signals that tell your muscles to activate, according to other research. Plus, it can help protect the brain from the performance-zapping effects of fatigue, says Marcelo Bigliassi, PhD, an assistant professor of psychophysiology at Florida International University.



All this could explain why runners in a Journal of Sports Sciences study enjoyed their interval workout more when they had songs to sprint to. It could also be why other research has found that jamming out to a fast playlist can coax you to run significantly longer — which, BTW, could help you feel even more de-stressed after your sesh.



“If you have an opportunity to make hard work feel easier, why not do it?” says Chris Bennett (aka Coach Bennett), senior director of global running at Nike. “Adding music is one way to make something challenging less boring and thus a little less tough and more enjoyable.”



Preach. Here’s how to create your best running playlist to power your sweaty efforts.