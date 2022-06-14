How to Defend Yourself While Traveling Alone, According to Nicole Snell

The fear of taking a solo trip or even just a late-night walk can be very real — especially for women and people of color. Self-defense expert and Girls Fight Back CEO Nicole Snell has had her own share of scary encounters. But through her passion for going it alone, she’s also had life-changing and life-affirming experiences. Tapping into hundreds of hours of mental and physical self-defense training, she knows how to spot danger and take control of a rapidly changing situation. Now she’s educating others — especially those in BIPOC communities — to do the same. On this episode, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer to break down why self-defense is rarely about eye gouges and groin kicks, explain why you don’t need Karate Kid–level fighting skills to have your own back, and give firsthand testimony on why solo travel is totally worth it.