Never done rising

For these players, it's about celebrating each other's differences and learning to believe in their teammates and in themselves. "Being here is not just about sport. It connects us, regardless of our differences," says Fitzroy Lions athlete Abdul, 8.



To Helping Hoops athlete, Akuech, "It's a safe place. If I'm doing something outside of school or I need help with tutoring or something, I can rely on my coaches and teammates. They're always there to support me."



To Khalid, 12: "Being part of a team, you get to learn more about others, no matter who they are. Win or lose, we lift each other up."