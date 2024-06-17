How the Nike Luka 3 Advances the Game

As a guard for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Dončić is nicknamed "Luka Magic" for a reason. From starting as rookie of the year to stacking up NBA records every year afterward, Dončić always seems to be at least a few moves ahead, no matter who he's up against.

That's why the Slovenian basketball player was a perfect fit for a shoe inspired by his skill and performance. The Luka 2 earned raves for its spacious toe box, durability, impact protection and generous padding — and now, Nike is ready to up the game.

Combining the best of the Luka line with new innovation, the Luka 3 keeps the magic going for these three reasons.