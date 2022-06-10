How to Prevent Plantar Fasciitis

Treating plantar fasciitis is different for everybody, but, no surprise, the earlier you take action, the better, says Klein. “I’ve seen people get better in as little as one month if they catch it the day it starts hurting,” he says. On the flip side, “keep running on it without doing anything to address the issue, and it can take three to four months of rest to get it back to full health.” That said, studies show it often takes about six months to resolve the issue.

But wait! That doesn’t mean you have to throw your sneaks in a dusty corner of your closet throughout your recovery. You can still run if you pull back on your training and do the strength-building and calf-stretching exercises mentioned above, says VanDamme. If your pain continues, you may want to hit up an orthopedic specialist. “If you’re doing the right kind of treatments and it’s not going away, you want to make sure it’s not something else, like a stress fracture or pain radiating from another area,” she says.