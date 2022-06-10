How to Pick the Right Running Shoes

So you’ve checked off all of the above to find your beloved shoe — nice! Sadly, you might need to go through it again in the near future. “A shoe is kind of like a muscle,” explains Klein. “When a muscle gets fatigued, it loses its function. So when a shoe gets fatigued or worn out, it loses its structural integrity and can no longer perform its function.”



Most running shoes are safe to sport for 300 to 500 miles, depending on how you run, says Welch. But overstriding, excessive pronation, and landing too far forward or too far back on the shoe can all cause the outsole to wear out faster, he says.



A simple way to determine when to replace your shoes is to pay attention to the feel, says Fitzgerald. “Ask yourself, are they still giving your feet and your lower legs the support and cushion that they used to give you?” he says. If not, or if you can see visible signs of wear in the sole, he adds, it’s time for a new pair.



If you’re lucky, your go-to style is still available and you can just pick up a fresh pair. But if the version has been updated, you probably want to try them out to make sure any changes to the fit still work for you. Good news is, since you’ve already gone through this list, you know what to look for.



Excuse to go shopping, granted.