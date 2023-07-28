How to Measure Your Hat Size

Whether you’re pulling on a running cap, slipping on a cozy beanie or donning a bucket hat, knowing your hat size will help ensure hats fit comfortably and correctly.

But how does hat sizing work, and how do you measure to find the right size? In this guide, learn how to accurately measure your head and how to translate that measurement into Nike hat sizes.

(Related: How to Measure Your Foot to Find the Right Shoe Size)