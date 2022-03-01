How to Create an At-Home Yoga Studio

Five Simple Ways to Create a Relaxing At-Home Yoga Space
Here’s how to channel the relaxing and calming vibes of your go-to yoga studio in the comfort of your home.
There’s something special about a yoga studio environment that instills a sense of calm from the moment you walk in the door. From the colors on the walls to the lighting or soothing aromatherapy, any of these elements can set a chill tone for a restorative and invigorating practice. But how can you channel those same vibes without needing to leave home?
To get started, it’s key to carve out a dedicated space for your practice. And while you might not be able to copy your favorite yoga studio candle for candle, you can find the same sense of peace and strength yoga offers, while maintaining a focus on the purpose for your practice.
Putting together the ideal at-home yoga space doesn’t require a lot. After all, a simple, minimalist environment can minimize distractions, enabling you to concentrate on your breath and movement.
How to Curate an Ideal Yoga Space at Home
1.Designate a Spot
Designate a place where you can comfortably roll out your mat. This area should be free of clutter, obstacles and distractions. Ideally, pick a place close to a window that provides natural lighting. If the choice area tends to be noisy, a white noise machine can drown out any distractions.
Next, clear the space of clutter to avoid knocking something off a table or breaking something. A blank wall can serve as a great option, too, especially if you’re into inversion like headstands.
2.Grab a Yoga Mat and Props
After clearing out your space, roll out your mat and keep essential props nearby. These may include blocks, straps, pillows, a blanket, essential oils or anything else you like to use in your practice. You don’t necessarily need props to create a solid yoga practice in your at-home studio, but incorporating certain ones may help to further your practice as you become more familiar with different poses and improve your flexibility. The most important thing is that you create a space that motivates you to show up.
3.Soften the Lighting
Lighting is incredibly important and can even have an impact on your well-being. Sunlight, for example, helps stimulate the production of serotonin, a chemical associated with feeling happy and relaxed. If natural lighting isn’t a viable option, dimmer switches or soft light bulbs can instill a relaxing vibe.
4.Keep Decorations Simple but Intentional
While maintaining the cleanliness of your dedicated yoga space is important, it’s also crucial to build a place that’s inviting. Ultimately, you want to create positive vibes to associate your environment with strength, calm and focus, or whatever else you’re hoping to achieve through your practice. These are a few other simple ways to build in a sense of calm:
Lighting a few scented candles (make sure any drapery is out of the way, and don’t place them too close to your mat)
Using aromatherapy sprays such as eucalyptus or lavender
Painting an accent wall with a muted color like light blue or gray
5.Continue to Improve Your Space
No matter how you set up your in-home yoga studio, think about the surroundings that can foster a sense of groundedness and inner connection. This is the space for you to unwind and have “me time.” As you get into the habit of practicing, be mindful of what’s helping you become more present. If you find a need in your space, don’t be afraid to change it up. If you want to get stronger in balancing your inversions, for example, it may make sense for you to clear some wall space.
With your in-home yoga sanctuary all set up, create a few attainable goals. Maybe it’s choosing a few virtual yoga classes in the Nike Training Club App. This helps create the foundation to build your practice so you return to your mat regularly.
