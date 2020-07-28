How Consistency Can Change Your Game

“Light or heavy, working to failure or not — for building strength, it may not be as important as we thought,” says Mandy Hagstrom, PhD, the lead study author and a lecturer at the UNSW School of Medicine. In her review, women who did two to four workouts per week saw an average 3.3 percent increase in lean mass, 25 percent increase in upper-body strength, and 27 percent increase in lower-body strength over an average period of 15 weeks, regardless of how they trained. Why? Getting it done regularly, no matter what “it” looks like on any given day, typically adds up to more overall volume, she explains, which is key to creating lasting change. (There’s no reason to think consistency wouldn’t benefit men too, notes Hagstrom.)



What does all this mean for you? It’s simple. If thinking about what type of workout you’ll do, for how long, and with what equipment overwhelms or stresses you, you’re more likely to stall, says Hagstrom. Same if you experience a sudden lack of motivation, crazy-packed schedule, blah energy or crappy weather. Stop sweating the details and prioritize just showing up and doing something, time and time again, and all that BS will become white noise.