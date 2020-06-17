Foam Roll for Recovery

Foam rolling has benefits if you do it before a workout...or after a workout. Or first thing in the morning...or when you’re winding down before bed. Notice a theme? The point is, when you do it doesn’t matter as much as that you do it and how you do it. A lot of people find success rolling first thing in the morning, since that way it’s done for the day, while others like to pair it with a workout, because then you’re already focused on your body.



Ideally, you should spend 10 minutes foam rolling every day. Some people try to breeze through just 20 seconds on a tight spot, but you’re not going to get great results that way. Instead, spend that 10 minutes focusing on a few different spots that have the most restrictions.