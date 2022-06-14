If you have access to a pool, swimming might be the workout for you. It offers a workout for both your upper body and lower body to build full-body strength and endurance. Plus, it’s a low-impact activity so it’s easy on your joints.



Swim experts at U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) also tout the wide-ranging benefits of the sport, including the fact that it can help reduce stress, improve mental toughness, and enhance relaxation through the repetitive nature of movement.



Get started: If you’re a beginner, look for classes at your local community center or health club to refine your pool safety skills and stroke mechanics. There are four key swim strokes: freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly.

But you don’t need to know all of them to get an effective swimming workout. If you’re familiar with these strokes and want to swim with a group, contact your local sports center with a pool to inquire about classes and recreational teams available.