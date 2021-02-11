Athlete’s Cookbook: “Lambchester City” with English football captain, Steph Houghton

Method

In the bowl, combine the garlic, lime juice, ras-el-hanout, cumin and oregano. Add the lamb, toss to coat, season it with salt and pepper, and let it marinate in the fridge for 15 minutes.



Meanwhile, thinly slice the peppers and onion.



Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in the pan over medium heat. Add as much of the lamb as you can without crowding it. Sauté until there is no pink left in the middle, about 5 to 6 minutes. Set the lamb aside and tent with aluminum foil to keep warm.



Add the remaining oil to the pan and as many of the bell peppers as you can fit without crowding them. Sauté, seasoning with salt and pepper, until the peppers are soft and fragrant but not mushy, about 5 minutes.



Set the peppers aside and repeat the process with the onion. Add everything back to the pan to reheat it, and give it another pinch of salt and pepper.



Clean your pan and heat your tortillas in it over medium-high heat for about 30 seconds per side. Fill them with the fajita mixture and sliced avocado or guacamole.