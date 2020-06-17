Nike Store Reopenings

Learn more

Coaching & Nutrition

No Gym, No Problem: The 5 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

5 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Stuck indoors and need a sweat? We’ve got your back—and abs, arms, glutes, and legs. Created, used, and loved by Nike Master Trainers themselves, these premier at-home workouts require just your body’s amount of space and minimal or no equipment, but deliver all the good stuff you’re craving.

From strength-building circuits and calorie-torching HIIT to energizing activations and relaxing flows, with progressions and modifications to suit any fitness level, the only hurdle in your way now is choosing which one to start first...

Workout 01

Quick Core Crush

5 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Hit your lower abs, upper abs, and obliques with this spicy 10-minute combination of the core exercises—like crunches, twists, and planks—you love (or love to hate).

Time: 10 minutes
Level: Beginner
Best for: Strength
Equipment: Mat/None
Format: Time-Based

Open In App

Workout 02

10-Min HIIT: Legs & Core

5 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Blast your lower body, core, and cardio with this highly-efficient fast-paced HIT workout. You can use this workout when you're tight on time or when you want to tack on an extra burn to your regular session.

Time: 10 minutes
Level: Beginner
Best for: Endurance
Equipment: None
Format: Time-Based

Open In App

Workout 03

Essential Restorative Yoga

5 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Whether you're looking to soothe sore muscles or a restless mind, this restorative flow is the perfect way to slow down the pace. Keep your mind focused on your breath for the ultimate relief from tension.

Time: 20 minutes
Level: Beginner
Best for: Mobility
Equipment: None
Format: Time-Based

Open In App

Workout 04

Tank Top Arms

5 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Smoke your shoulders and blast your biceps and triceps with this simple and effective 20-minute upper-body workout. Use it as a stand-alone session or pair it with a core or cardio workout for a total-body effect.

Time: 20 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Best for: Strength
Equipment: Dumbbels
Format: Time-Based

Open In App

Workout 05

Head to Toe Meltdown

5 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

If you're looking for a fiery total-body burn, you've found it. You'll work your body head-to-toe and hammer your heart rate in this high-intensity 45-minute session you can do right in your living room. All bodyweight exercises, so no equipment, no problem.

Time: 45 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Best for: Endurance
Equipment: None
Format: Time-Based

Open In App
5 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Join Nike Training Club

Access our world-class experts and trainers to help you stay active and healthy.

Download
5 Best At-Home Workouts to Try Now

Join Nike Training Club

Access our world-class experts and trainers to help you stay active and healthy.

Download