      1. Tánc
        2. /
      2. Ruházat
        3. /
      3. Nadrágok És Alsórészek
        4. /
      4. Testhezálló Nadrágok És Leggingsek

      Tánc Testhezálló nadrágok és leggingsek

      Testhezálló Nadrágok És Leggingsek
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern Magas derekú női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Magas derekú női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      54,99 EUR
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT 8 cm-es, középmagas derekú, mintás női edzőrövidnadrág
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      8 cm-es, középmagas derekú, mintás női edzőrövidnadrág
      42,99 EUR
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Kerékpáros edzőrövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Kerékpáros edzőrövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      34,99 EUR
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro 7,5 cm-es rövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Pro
      7,5 cm-es rövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      24,99 EUR
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Enyhe tartást adó, 7/8-os, magas derekú női leggings (plus size méret)
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Zenvy
      Enyhe tartást adó, 7/8-os, magas derekú női leggings (plus size méret)
      99,99 EUR
      Nike Sportswear Favorites
      Nike Sportswear Favorites Magas derekú leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      Nike Sportswear Favorites
      Magas derekú leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      29,99 EUR
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, teljes hosszúságú női leggings
      Legnépszerűbb termék
      Nike Zenvy
      Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, teljes hosszúságú női leggings
      99,99 EUR
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      Legnépszerűbb termék
      Nike Pro
      Leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      34,99 EUR
      Nike One
      Nike One Magas derekú női leggings tánchoz
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike One
      Magas derekú női leggings tánchoz
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, 20,5 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Zenvy
      Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, 20,5 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      64,99 EUR
      Nike Sportswear Classics
      Nike Sportswear Classics Magas derekú, 20 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      Nike Sportswear Classics
      Magas derekú, 20 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      37,99 EUR
      Nike Sportswear Classics
      Nike Sportswear Classics Magas derekú, 20 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      Nike Sportswear Classics
      Magas derekú, 20 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      37,99 EUR
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro 3/4-es leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Pro
      3/4-es leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      32,99 EUR
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Női rövidnadrág
      Jordan Sport
      Női rövidnadrág
      Nike Sportswear Favorites
      Nike Sportswear Favorites Magas derekú, teljes hosszúságú leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      Nike Sportswear Favorites
      Magas derekú, teljes hosszúságú leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      34,99 EUR
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Leggings edzéshez nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Leggings edzéshez nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      39,99 EUR
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Magas derekú 23 cm-es kerékpáros rövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      Nike Sportswear
      Magas derekú 23 cm-es kerékpáros rövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      Nike Sportswear Favorites
      Nike Sportswear Favorites Magas derekú leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      Nike Sportswear Favorites
      Magas derekú leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Leggings edzéshez nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Leggings edzéshez nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányok)
      34,99 EUR
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Pro
      Leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      39,99 EUR
      Nike Sportswear Air
      Nike Sportswear Air Magas derekú női leggings
      Nike Sportswear Air
      Magas derekú női leggings
      54,99 EUR
      Nike Shine leggings
      Nike Shine leggings Leggings gyerekeknek
      Nike Shine leggings
      Leggings gyerekeknek
      24,99 EUR
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period Magas derekú, 18 cm-es, kerékpáros rövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Magas derekú, 18 cm-es, kerékpáros rövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
      44,99 EUR

      Dance leggings: showcase your talent

      Show off your skills in Nike dance tights. Our dance leggings are made to move with you—that's we craft them with elasticity and comfort in mind. Think ultra-stretchy fabrics that let you bend and flex with ease, plus sweat-wicking technology that keeps you comfortable. Plus, high-waisted options won't slip or budge, so you can stay focused on your performance. You'll also find a variety of leg lengths to suit your dance style.

      Freedom to move

      Your self-expression should know no limits. Our super smooth dance tights feel like a second skin, so you can enjoy total freedom. Try pieces that combine moisture-wicking technology with InfinaSoft fabric—it's lightweight and soft, yet durable and squat-proof. Meanwhile, reduced seams mean you don't have to worry about chafing, so can keep your mind on your routine. Choose dance leggings with an extra-wide waistband to help reduce rolling, pinching and sliding as you move.

      Keep cool in the spotlight

      Sweat stands no chance when you're wearing gear with Nike Dri-FIT technology. The sweat-wicking superpowers of these Nike dance leggings mean moisture can evaporate at lightning speed, helping you stay cool, dry and comfortable. Mesh panels in high-heat areas ensure maximum airflow and breathability, so you can push yourself to your limits. Meanwhile, footless dance tights are ideal for those warm days or when you want to feel the ground under your feet.

      Comfort is key

      Comfort is essential to a great performance. Our stretchy dance tights give you the freedom to move in all directions. High-waisted designs ensure a snug and secure fit that won't wriggle down or slip out of place. Plus, these styles offer extra coverage, so you can bend, stretch and jump with confidence. The premium fabric in our cotton-jersey blend designs provides a soft feel against the skin, and a touch of elastane ensures you can move with maximum flexibility.

      Style them your way

      You want to look as good as you feel—we understand this. That's why we craft Nike dance leggings in a range of colours and styles, so you can find the right options for you. Full-length styles are ideal for colder days, while Capri leggings and shorts will keep you cool when the mercury rises. Go for a classic feel in all-black pairs, or go for neutral tones that'll work with anything. Bold shades and prints are ideal for when you want to make a statement. Plus, branding on the waistband and lower legs delivers that iconic Nike look.

      Dance for the planet

      So we can all continue doing what we love, we need to protect the future of the planet. As part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative, we're on a mission to get to net-zero emissions and net-zero waste. It's why we use recycled materials when making our clothing, such as nylon harvested from old fishing nets and polyester crafted from plastic bottles. We're not at our goal yet, but we're getting closer. To join us, look for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag across our range of dance tights.