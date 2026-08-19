Női Nike Black Friday Ruházat és Edzőcipők 2026

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Középmagas derekú, hálós paneles női leggings
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Pro
Középmagas derekú, hálós paneles női leggings
30% kedvezmény
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Spiderback pántos, egyrészes női úszódressz
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Spiderback pántos, egyrészes női úszódressz
30% kedvezmény
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Kosárlabdacipő
Sabrina 3
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Női cipő
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Középmagas derekú, rövidített szabású, hálós paneles női leggings
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Pro
Középmagas derekú, rövidített szabású, hálós paneles női leggings
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Női cipő
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike Air Max 270
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Csuklópánt
Jordan Jumpman
Csuklópánt
27% kedvezmény
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle”
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle” Kosárlabdacipő
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua”
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua” Kosárlabdacipő
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals”
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals” Kosárlabdacipő
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Többféle talajra készült, stoplis futballcipő
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Többféle talajra készült, stoplis futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Női cipő
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Férficipő
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Férficipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Női cipő
Nike Aura Edge
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam”
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam” Kosárlabdacipő
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th”
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th” Kosárlabdacipő
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Női edzőcipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Flex Train
Női edzőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Gördeszkás cipő
Nike SB Force 58
Gördeszkás cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Hátizsák (25 l)
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Heritage
Hátizsák (25 l)
30% kedvezmény

Women's Nike Black Friday sale 2026: refresh your workout wardrobe

Whether you need new running shoes, cosy joggers or supportive leggings, the women's Nike Black Friday sale has you covered. From durable outdoor gear to handy accessories, there's something for every gym bag. Plus, premium fabrics and innovative features mean every piece is designed to support your workout goals.

Innovative technology that lasts

Want to know the secret behind the sweat-wicking properties of our activewear? It's our innovative Dri-FIT technology. We use smart micro-fibre construction to move sweat away from the skin and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This way, it can evaporate more quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. We also test it rigorously in our labs to make sure the quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you train. In the women's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find a range of apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT fabric, from running tops to gym shorts.

Your comfort takes first place

Get women's Nike Black Friday deals on clothing designed for all-day comfort. Whether you're stretching in a yoga class or cheering your team on from the stands, our gear is made to move with you. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics let you move in all directions, while breathable materials help regulate your temperature. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a snug fit and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, pull on a hoodie crafted from cosy Nike Tech Fleece. The soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while still being extremely slimline for warmth without the weight.

Smart organisation from your class to your commute

From sleek cross-body bags to roomy holdalls, we've got plenty of options for transporting your gear in our women's Nike Black Friday sale. If you've got a busy day ahead, choose a style with a slip pocket for your laptop and room for a change of shoes. Prefer travelling light? Compact options make it easy to grab your essentials and go. Meanwhile, cushioned straps ease the pressure on your shoulders, so you can keep moving for longer. Look out for branded metalwork and contrasting colour hardware for a premium pop.

Showcase your unique style

Everything in the women's Nike Black Friday sale is designed to look as good as it feels. Choose bold colours for a stand-out look, or pick a monochrome palette for timeless style. Striking prints make a big impact, especially when finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh in a contrasting colour. Look out for branded waistbands on shorts and leggings for extra detail. Looking for your perfect fit? Relaxed silhouettes are ideal for layering, while slim-fit options look sleek.

For a greener future

At Nike, we're committed to winning the race against climate change. That's why we use sustainable materials throughout our range, wherever possible. Think recycled polyester, spun from plastic bottles, fishing nets and old carpets diverted from landfill. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero—our mission to reach net-zero waste and net-zero carbon emissions.