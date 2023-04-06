Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Nike Lean
      Nike Lean Karpánt
      Nike Lean
      Karpánt
      26,99 EUR
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Erős tartást adó, párnázás nélküli, állítható női sportmelltartó
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Swoosh
      Erős tartást adó, párnázás nélküli, állítható női sportmelltartó
      49,99 EUR
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Férfi vízhatlan terepfutócipő
      Férfi vízhatlan terepfutócipő
159,99 EUR
      Férfi vízhatlan terepfutócipő
      159,99 EUR
      Nike Star Runner 3 Lil
      Nike Star Runner 3 Lil Cipő kisgyerekeknek
      Cipő kisgyerekeknek
39,99 EUR
      Cipő kisgyerekeknek
      39,99 EUR
      Nike Sphere 360
      Nike Sphere 360 Futókesztyű
      Futókesztyű
47,99 EUR
      Futókesztyű
      47,99 EUR
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Szintetikus töltésű férfi futómellény
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Szintetikus töltésű férfi futómellény
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Nike React Infinity 3 Női országúti futócipő
      Női országúti futócipő
      Női országúti futócipő
      Nike Repel Challenger
      Nike Repel Challenger Testhezálló férfi futónadrág
      Nike Repel Challenger
      Testhezálló férfi futónadrág
      74,99 EUR
      Nike Pacer
      Nike Pacer Rövid cipzáras férfi futófelső
      Nike Pacer
      Rövid cipzáras férfi futófelső
      44,99 EUR
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Beanie túrasapka
      Beanie túrasapka
      Beanie túrasapka
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Rövid cipzáras férfi futófelső
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Rövid cipzáras férfi futófelső
      84,99 EUR
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Női országúti futócipő
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Női országúti futócipő
      59,99 EUR
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Nike React Infinity 3 Női országúti futócipő
      Női országúti futócipő
      Női országúti futócipő
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Szintetikus töltésű férfi futómellény
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Szintetikus töltésű férfi futómellény
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc Férfi terepfutónadrág
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Férfi terepfutónadrág
      Férfi terepfutónadrág
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Terepfutópóló
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Terepfutópóló
      Terepfutópóló
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger Férfi futónadrág
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Férfi futónadrág
      Férfi futónadrág
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Női futókabát
      Női futókabát
149,99 EUR
      Női futókabát
      149,99 EUR
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Erős tartást adó, 7/8-os, magas derekú női leggings zsebekkel
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Go
      Erős tartást adó, 7/8-os, magas derekú női leggings zsebekkel
      99,99 EUR
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Férfi terepfutó póló
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Férfi terepfutó póló
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Cipő fedett pályára nagyobb gyerekeknek
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Cipő fedett pályára nagyobb gyerekeknek
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Szintetikus töltésű férfi futókabát
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Szintetikus töltésű férfi futókabát
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365 Rövid ujjú férfi futófelső terepfutáshoz
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365
      Rövid ujjú férfi futófelső terepfutáshoz
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Közepes tartást adó női sportmelltartó egyrészes betéttel
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Swoosh
      Közepes tartást adó női sportmelltartó egyrészes betéttel
      39,99 EUR

      Presents for runners: get racetrack-ready

      Cheer on the runner in your life with something from our selection of running gifts. Whether they’re marathon training or sprinting around the track, you’ll find an assortment of high-performance running accessories, gifts and clothing to help them smash their goals.

      Speed is key to great performance—that’s why our collection of presents for runners is home to streamlined and slim-fit fabrics, so nothing gets in the way of their focus on the track. Meanwhile, our leggings and joggers are crafted with pace in mind. Lightweight leggings provide a supportive fit to help runners move with confidence, while flexible designs give them the freedom to stride.

      Choosing gifts for trail runners? Go for options that'll keep them cool. To create optimal breathability, we use insights from our athlete data when designing Nike running gifts. Leggings with elongated ankle zips help runners customise their airflow, while mesh panels at the back of the knees and around the thighs provide extra cooling in high-heat areas.

      Runners can train in all weather with our collection of innovative fabrics. For the ideal winter gift, choose designs with Therma-FIT technology—it helps them maintain a consistent body temperature when the mercury drops. For extra layers of warmth, opt for cosy jackets with thumbholes that extend sleeve coverage over the hands. Meanwhile, vests and tops crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology are ideal for summer runs—the sweat-wicking design helps runners stay cool during warmer weather.

      In our collection of gifts for marathon runners, you’ll find a mix of clothing and accessories designed for long distances. Jackets and leggings with multiple zipped and drop-in pockets keep belongings safe while on the move—letting them focus on their performance.