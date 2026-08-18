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Nike Black Friday női cipők 2026

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Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Női cipő
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Női vízhatlan terepfutócipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Női vízhatlan terepfutócipő
30% kedvezmény
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Kosárlabdacipő
Sabrina 3
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Női cipő
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Női cipő
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike Air Max 270
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle”
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle” Kosárlabdacipő
Luka 5 „Luka Lifestyle”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Női cipő
Nike Aura Edge
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua”
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua” Kosárlabdacipő
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals”
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals” Kosárlabdacipő
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Precious Medals”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Többféle talajra készült, stoplis futballcipő
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Többféle talajra készült, stoplis futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Női cipő
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam”
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam” Kosárlabdacipő
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Seafoam”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Női edzőcipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Flex Train
Női edzőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Gördeszkás cipő
Nike SB Force 58
Gördeszkás cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Női teniszcipő salakpályára
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Női teniszcipő salakpályára
30% kedvezmény
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 2 Elite „Erling Haaland”
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 2 Elite „Erling Haaland” Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 2 Elite „Erling Haaland”
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Oh Sheila”
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Oh Sheila” Kosárlabdacipő
Jordan Heir Series 2 „Oh Sheila”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Női edzőcipő
Nike In-Season TR 14
Női edzőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Női cipő
Nike Court Vision Low
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Sabrina 3 „Three”
Sabrina 3 „Three” Kosárlabdacipő
Sabrina 3 „Three”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th”
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th” Kosárlabdacipő
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Súlyemelőcipő
Nike Romaleos 4
Súlyemelőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 2 Elite „Erling Haaland”
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 2 Elite „Erling Haaland” Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 2 Elite „Erling Haaland”
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6 Országúti és terepfutó versenycipő
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Országúti és terepfutó versenycipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Műfűre készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Műfűre készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Férfi edzőcipő
Nike Metcon 10
Férfi edzőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th”
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th” Kosárlabdacipő
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Női edzőcipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Bella 7
Női edzőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Női cipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Air Max Plus
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Atlétikai, szöges sprintcipő
Nike Maxfly 2
Atlétikai, szöges sprintcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland”
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland” Futballcipő fedett pályára
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy „Erling Haaland”
Futballcipő fedett pályára
30% kedvezmény
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Salakpályás női teniszcipő
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Salakpályás női teniszcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Női országúti futócipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Pegasus Plus
Női országúti futócipő
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
Jordan Spizike Low
Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Kosárlabdacipő
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Alacsony szárú futballcipő fedett pályára
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Alacsony szárú futballcipő fedett pályára
30% kedvezmény
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE Női országúti versenycipő
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Női országúti versenycipő
30% kedvezmény
A'One „Lem and Lime”
A'One „Lem and Lime” A'ja Wilson kosárlabdacipő
A'One „Lem and Lime”
A'ja Wilson kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Atlétikai szöges ugrócipő
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Atlétikai szöges ugrócipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
LeBron XXIII „Old Glory”
LeBron XXIII „Old Glory” Kosárlabdacipő
LeBron XXIII „Old Glory”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Női teniszcipő keményborítású pályára
Nike Vapor 12
Női teniszcipő keményborítású pályára
30% kedvezmény
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole”
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole” Kosárlabdacipő
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 2 Elite „Erling Haaland”
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 2 Elite „Erling Haaland” Műgyepre készült futballcipő
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 2 Elite „Erling Haaland”
Műgyepre készült futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Cipő terepfutó versenyekre
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Cipő terepfutó versenyekre
30% kedvezmény
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham”
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham” Kosárlabdacipő
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Futballcipő normál talajra
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Futballcipő normál talajra
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Flight Court
Jordan Flight Court Női cipő
Jordan Flight Court
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 2 Elite „Erling Haaland”
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 2 Elite „Erling Haaland” Műgyepre készült futballcipő
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 2 Elite „Erling Haaland”
Műgyepre készült futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Női cipő
Nike P-6000 SE
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Női cipő
Nike Cortez
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Női papucs
Jordan NOLA
Női papucs
30% kedvezmény
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Női cipő
Nike Shox TL
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Alacsony szárú futballcipő fedett pályára
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Alacsony szárú futballcipő fedett pályára
30% kedvezmény
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 2 Elite „Erling Haaland”
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 2 Elite „Erling Haaland” Műfűre készült futballcipő
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 2 Elite „Erling Haaland”
Műfűre készült futballcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Vízhatlan, országúti női futócipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Vízhatlan, országúti női futócipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Luka 5
Luka 5 Kosárlabdacipő
Luka 5
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Női edzőcipő
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Free 2025
Női edzőcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Salakpályás női teniszcipő
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Salakpályás női teniszcipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Női cipő
Nike Air Max 270
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Női cipő
Jordan Spizike Low
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam Atlétikai, szöges cipő többféle sporteseményhez
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Atlétikai, szöges cipő többféle sporteseményhez
30% kedvezmény
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Női cipő
Air Jordan 1 Low
Női cipő
30% kedvezmény

Women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale 2025: power up your regime

Go the extra mile in Nike Black Friday women's trainers. Bring your best performance to the court, track or trail with data-driven designs that are engineered for progress. Whether it's an easy run or a challenging workout, our technology is built to help you smash your goals.

Unparalleled support

When it comes to footwear, our commitment to comfort is unwavering. And the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale edit is a great example of this. Experience dreamlike cushioning with our ZoomX technology—this innovative foam is made from materials also used in aerospace design. ZoomX, our lightest foam yet, delivers 85% energy return so you can run further and faster. Meanwhile, styles with rubber pods, placed in just the right spots, keep your feet supported stride after stride.

Heritage that speaks volumes

We've been crafting women's trainers with Nike Air Max technology since 1987 and it's still just as popular today. Delivering lightweight cushioning with every step, our Air Max units are a hit with athletes everywhere. You'll also find shoes with patterned soles that provide exceptional grip in a variety of conditions—these designs take inspiration from our iconic Waffle outsole.

Built for adventure

Whether you're out for a jog or tackling new trails, Nike Black Friday women's shoes are designed to help you break new ground. Our trail-running shoes come with rugged traction, so rocky ridges are no match for you. Training for a marathon? Put your faith in our lightweight footwear that will support you through every mile. Opt for styles crafted with Nike React foam that delivers extra responsiveness. Meanwhile, football and basketball shoes with Zoom Air technology absorb impact and then snap back to form quickly. This means reduced injury risk, no matter how rough the play gets. If you're looking for a fun day out on the court, opt for tennis shoes that feature a low profile and comfortable outsoles to ensure quick movement during long rallies.

Engineered for you

Looking for shoes that make your life easier? You'll find them in the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Look out for pairs with stretchy uppers that are easy to get on and off and fit snugly to your feet. Heading to the pool or gym? Find water-resistant slides with grippy outsoles—these are available in muted and neutral colours that go with everything. Meanwhile, retro-inspired low tops and sleek high tops add a pop of colour to your daily movements.

Safeguarding our planet

To protect our planet, we all need to do our bit. That's why we launched Nike's Move to Zero—our plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Think durable polyester made from plastic bottles, fishing nets and carpets diverted from landfill. And Flyknit, the innovative technology we launched in 2012, produces 60% less scrap waste than a typical shoe upper. To join us, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag across the Nike Black Friday women's trainers sale.