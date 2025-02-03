Nike VaporMax: made for the future
With more than 120 trials and over seven years of development, VaporMax has taken incredible steps forward in design and functionality. VaporMax trainers deliver relentless all-day comfort with a super-light Max Air platform for ultimate springiness. You get intense responsiveness and bounce with nothing between your foot and the Air unit. Trainers with VaporMax 2 Air units deliver ultra-smooth transitions stride after stride, thanks to units that run the entire length of the shoe. With maximum air underfoot, you'll feel like you're moving on a cloud.
Nike VaporMax shoes with plush foam midsoles supply flexibility and unbelievably soft cushioning. You can also expect stability and control with every step, thanks to TPU lugs on the outsoles. Strategically placed rubber pods also add extra durability. Shoes with a secure FlyEase entry system offer an adjustable fit that feels just right. And if you choose Nike Air VaporMax trainers with super-stretchy Flyknit uppers, you'll get snug support and breathability, thanks to lightweight fabrics.