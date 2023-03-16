Step into the future with the Nike Air Max Plus
With a futuristic textured upper and unmistakable silhouette, the Nike Air Max Plus breathed new life into the late '90s footwear phenomenon. First designed for performance running, the visible Max Air units in the sole deliver soft cushioning for easy push-offs and landings. Nike Tuned Air technology provides high-tech comfort and stability with every step.
Air Max Plus trainers with soft and flexible mesh provide support and durability. They're also super breathable to help feet stay cool—ideal for keeping your focus. Plastic toe tips add structure while full-length rubber soles offer grip and traction to help you twist and turn with confidence. Explore our range of TNs for men and women that keep feet stable and comfortable—so nothing will hold you back. Plus, look out for lightweight Nike TN trainers that provide all-day comfort for little feet.
The wavy lines take inspiration from palm trees, ocean waves and sunsets to give Nike Air Plus trainers their distinctive and defiant look. Classic designs feature a whale's tail between the bouncy Nike TN units. Combine these with a foam midsole that provides soft responsiveness and you get the perfect blend of OG style and modern tech. Keep it classic in a pair of black or white TN trainers, or choose striking colourways to make a bold statement.