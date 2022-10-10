 Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Your New-and-Improved Pegasus

For nearly four decades, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 has helped runners of every level reach their goals. Everyday and elite runners alike love the fit, durability and responsiveness this shoe has delivered year after year. Keep reading to see why we're so excited about this year's version of the Pegasus.

Zoom Air in the Forefoot

The biggest update to the Pegasus this year is a new Zoom Air bag that we strategically placed in the forefoot. This Air bag is also thicker than the one in the previous version, providing more responsiveness with every stride.

New Cushioning Throughout

For the first time in the Pegasus, we used React foam which is incredibly light and springy. It is also our most durable, ensuring these shoes will last for miles.

Engineered Mesh Upper

What does engineered mean? That every part of the Pegasus 37 upper has been mapped and crafted to offer breathability or structure where your foot needs it most.

Compare Our Fast Footwear Collection

Your Workhorse With Wings Best for: Everyday running Forefoot Zoom Air and responsive React foam deliver long-lasting cushioning.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%

Our Fastest Shoe For Training Runs Best for: Speed runs, tempo runs Two Zoom Air pods and a propulsive plate deliver efficient energy return

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%

A Racing Shoe For Breaking Records Best for: Short and long-distance races Our most responsive ZoomX foam paired with a carbon-fibre plate delivers a fast, propulsive sensation.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%

A Racing Shoe For the Future of Fast Best for: Long-distance races Two Zoom Air pods, ZoomX foam and a carbon-fibre plate provide a cushioning platform that makes it our fastest racing shoe.