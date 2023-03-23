Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Jackets

      Nike Black Friday Jackets & Coats 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      £84.95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Football Tracksuit Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Football Tracksuit Jacket
      £54.95
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Hooded Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Men's Hooded Jacket
      £79.95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Air Max
      Nike Air Max Men's Woven Jacket
      Nike Air Max
      Men's Woven Jacket
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's Full-Zip Hooded Training Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's Full-Zip Hooded Training Jacket
      £74.95
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      £114.95
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      £89.95
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      £99.95
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      £114.95
      Nike Therma Repel Park
      Nike Therma Repel Park Older Kids' Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma Repel Park
      Older Kids' Football Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      £79.95
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      £124.95
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Jordan Essential
      Jordan Essential Men's Statement Parka
      Jordan Essential
      Men's Statement Parka
      £269.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Tracksuit
      £59.95
      Nike Therma-FIT Victory
      Nike Therma-FIT Victory Men's Golf Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Victory
      Men's Golf Gilet
      £69.95
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      £94.95
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Men's Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket

      Nike Black Friday jackets: layer up and push on

      Explore discounted Nike Black Friday jackets from Nike. This collection is all about athletic style to help you handle what the weather has in store. Whether you're on the streets or the track, we've got your back with our high-performance looks. Our coats and hoodies with cutting-edge Nike Shield technology will keep the wind and the rain at bay. We've also pioneered synthetic sheet insulation, along with lightweight down and pillowy fleece, to ensure that you stay warm without extra bulk breaking your stride.

      Every piece blends functional practicality with Nike's sporty streetwear flair. Choose a hoodie with extra height in the collar to keep you dry and comfortable, or with handy zip pockets to store everyday essentials. And you'll always make a bold statement with strong silhouettes and our iconic Swoosh logo. Check out our Nike Black Friday jacket deals, and reinvent your winter wardrobe.