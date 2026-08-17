Nike Air Max Plus white shoes & trainers: fresh and flexible
Feel fresh and energised in Nike Air Max Plus white shoes. Nike Air units may have been designed for performance running, but they give a springy sensation whether you're moving at speed or taking it easy. Expect cushioning you'll feel all day. Plus, it's ultra-lightweight, so nothing will slow you down. Look out for flex grooves that make each step natural. You can twist and turn in a shoe that supports you.
Searching for shoes with a natural feel? Air Max Plus white trainers feature wavy design lines that create an organic look. Notice the prominent TPU arch inspired by a whale's tail, along with TPU fingers on the side—based on palm trees and waves. You'll also find pairs with caging that adds structure to the silhouette. Meanwhile, airy mesh sections provide constant ventilation, so you'll stay cool when things start to heat up.
You need shoes that look good but feel even better. That's why you'll find Nike Air Max Plus TN white trainers with padded collars that help absorb impact while staying soft and comfortable. You'll also be secure across different surfaces thanks to rubber soles with tread patterns that create reliable traction. Pick a style with reinforced plastic toe tips for extra durability.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose Nike Air Max TN white trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.