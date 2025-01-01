- Product newsBehind the scenes of the Vomero Plus creation
- Buying guideThe most comfortable running shoes by Nike
- Buying guideWhich Nikes Have the Best Cushioning?
- Buying guideThe 6 best Nike shoes for walking
- Buying guideThe best running shoes for kids by Nike
- Product newsA new standard for support, comfort and performance: introducing the Nike Structure 26
- Buying guideThe most supportive running shoes by Nike
- Buying guideThe best leggings for running by Nike
- Product newsHow runners paved the way for the Nike Vomero 18
- Buying guideThe 5 best shoes for long-distance running
Running shoes: the power of movement
Our company journey began with rethinking the design of running shoes. We've been innovating ever since. Today, we're proud to help runners everywhere fulfil their potential. We make our running trainers to support you through every stride and every mile. Expect durable road trainers to see you through demanding urban runs. Look for grippy, water-resistant pairs if you're heading out on the trail.
Support from the ground up
Great sporting footwear begins with the right outsole. Our shoes to run are no exception. We use generative traction patterns that provide unmatched grip across wet, slippery or uneven terrain. Do most of your training on hard surfaces? Choose light-but-durable rubber outsoles that are made to stand up to the demands of concrete and tarmac. You'll also find practical wraparound toes for extra protection from scuffs. Look out for designs with a distinct rocker shape. This form allows for a smooth, natural motion throughout your foot. And this reduces the impact on your joints over time.
Outstanding support
Running can be tough on your joints and muscles. The engineered inner soles in our runners' shoes provide the cushioning you need. They're built to soak up the impact of each step. Spongy, responsive foam provides protection in high-impact areas. The result? You can move with confidence and push yourself to your limits. If you like a springy, propulsive feel, check out Zoom Air units and ZoomX foam. They deliver superior energy return—powering you forward to your best-ever performance.
Lightweight uppers to set you free
We believe your footwear should never hold you back. We design our runner trainers with light, flexible materials for maximum comfort. Look out for stretchy mesh uppers that move with you while keeping their shape. You'll also find breathable fibres that promote good air circulation. That means you stay fresh and focused for longer. Our shoes for running come in a choice of collar styles. Low-profile pairs for ultimate freedom of movement. Or you can go for wrap-around options for support at the ankle. Heading out in rainy or snowy conditions? Choose all-weather running shoes made with water-resistant GORE-TEX technology. It'll keep your feet dry and protected as you pound out the miles.
Small details, big differences
Great sporting performance comes down to fine margins. That's why we build our running sneakers with supreme attention to detail. You'll find pairs with strategically placed grooves in the outsoles. They promote the full range of natural movement from toe-off to landing. Plus, they reduce the overall weight of your footwear. We also have designs featuring notched laces. These provide the secure fit you need with plenty of freedom to move. Meanwhile, practical pull loops make getting your shoes on and off easy, so nothing holds you back from training. For maximum snugness, choose inner wrap-around sleeves for a sock-like feel.
Safeguarding our future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. Ready to join us? Choose Nike running sneakers with our Sustainable Materials tag.