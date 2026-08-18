Women's Trainers

(518)
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
£129.99
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
£209.99
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
+8
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
£164.99
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+7
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
£129.99
Moon Shoe Energy
Moon Shoe Energy
Shop
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+9
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
£79.99
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
+1
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
£119.99
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Nike Air Rift Mesh Women's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Women's Shoes
£109.99
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Women's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Women's Shoes
£89.99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
£129.99
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
£119.99
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot Shoes
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot
Shoes
£699.99
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
£79.99
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine' Women's Shoe
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine'
Women's Shoe
£189.99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
£109.99
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
£79.99
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
£144.99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
£129.99
NikeCourt Lite 4
NikeCourt Lite 4 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
NikeCourt Lite 4
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£69.99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
£129.99
NikeSKIMS Rift Mesh
NikeSKIMS Rift Mesh Women's Shoes
NikeSKIMS Rift Mesh
Women's Shoes
£144.99
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
£34.99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
£99.99
Nike P-6000 Tech
Nike P-6000 Tech Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 Tech
Men's Shoes
£109.99
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
£119.99
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
£144.99
Jordan Tiempo Streetgato SE
Jordan Tiempo Streetgato SE Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Jordan Tiempo Streetgato SE
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
£89.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly RGN SE
Nike Mercurial Superfly RGN SE Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly RGN SE
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£239.99
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
£134.99
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
£84.99
Nike SB Delta Force Vulc
Nike SB Delta Force Vulc Men's Skate Shoes
Nike SB Delta Force Vulc
Men's Skate Shoes
£54.99
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Nike SB Heritage Vulc Skate Shoes
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Skate Shoes
£64.99
Nike Premier 3
Nike Premier 3 Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Premier 3
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
£84.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
£89.99
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Phantom 6 High Club Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Multi-ground Football Boot
£64.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Turf Football Shoes
£79.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
£79.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club
Multi-ground Football Boot
£59.99
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
£84.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy EasyOn
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy EasyOn Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy EasyOn
Multi-ground Football Boot
£79.99
Nike Premier 3
Nike Premier 3 Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Premier 3
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£99.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£244.99
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip Skate Shoes
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Skate Shoes
£79.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite SE
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite SE Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite SE
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£254.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite SE
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite SE Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite SE
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
£274.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£284.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite SE
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite SE Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite SE
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£274.99
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
£79.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite SE
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite SE Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite SE
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
£254.99
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
£134.99
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
£79.99
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Turf Football Shoes
£84.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
£54.99
Nike Downshifter 14 SE
Nike Downshifter 14 SE Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Downshifter 14 SE
Women's Road Running Shoes
£64.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
£54.99
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Run Defy
Women's Road Running Shoes
£54.99
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
£84.99
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Basketball Shoes
£129.99
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
£79.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
£129.99
Nike Motiva
Nike Motiva Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva
Women's Walking Shoes
£99.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£84.99
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's shoes
£134.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£239.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
£84.99
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
£144.99
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
£144.99
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Tiempo Streetgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
£79.99
Nike Motiva 2
Nike Motiva 2 Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva 2
Women's Walking Shoes
£99.99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
£134.99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
£129.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£144.99
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Nike Air Max Plus Suede Women's Shoes
+1
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Women's Shoes
£184.99
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Women's shoes: unleash your power

You're a runner. A weightlifter. A committed cyclist. A passionate footie player. A dedicated HIIT enthusiast. Whatever your exercise passion, our women's trainers are built to help you achieve your potential. Expect carefully designed details such as custom tread patterns to suit the needs of your chosen sport and engineered uppers that support your foot through each stride and movement.

Lightweight uppers: the freedom to move

Because great sporting shoes should never weigh you down, we create our women's sports trainers with light, comfortable materials that set you free to fly. Breathable weaves that flex with each movement of your foot help you stay cool and focused as your body begins to generate heat, while durable leather and faux leather materials ensure your new footwear is built to go the distance. Heading out for an open trail run, or training in wet weather? We have specialist women's sneakers made with water-resistant membranes and finishes, so you can exercise in comfort through challenging conditions.

Supportive inner soles: train with confidence

A pair of specialist sports shoes is a must to protect your muscles and joints from shocks and impacts as you exercise. Shoes for women with our acclaimed Nike Air units built in provide light, responsive cushioning that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, cushioned padding through the midsole soaks up the energy of each stride, jump and landing, helping to reduce pain and fatigue. If you like your footwear with a springy, propulsive feel, go for women's sneakers with our Nike Zoom Air units and ZoomX foam.

Engineered outsoles to unlock your potential

Our trainers for women come with outsoles designed for the unique needs of your sport, so you can build your performance from the ground up. Lightweight designs with grippy, removable spikes are perfect for lightning-fast track sprints. Meanwhile, durable rubber soles with lightly textured surfaces help you pound out the miles through tough road races and challenging marathons. Repping your team in a must-win footie fixture? Our women's shoe range includes football boots with a selection of stud styles to suit the playing surface and conditions you'll be tackling.

Nike's Move to Zero: protect our planet's future

Safeguarding the health of our environment needs us all to do our bit, so we created Nike's Move to Zero programme. It's a company-wide project with a focused purpose: to take our organisation to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. As part of this commitment, we divert an average of one billion plastic bottles from landfill each year, and repurpose them into high-performance yarns for our footwear and apparel. Ready to join us on the journey? Choose Nike women's trainers from our Sustainable Materials range.

Are women's trainers the same size as men's?

Because women's feet are often shaped differently to men's, we make our ladies' trainers in a size range to suit. Generally, women's shoes are slimmer overall and narrower around the heel. Meanwhile, a typical man's shoe is a similar width from heel to toe, and wider overall. Also, anatomical differences between men and women mean there's sometimes a need for different levels of cushioning. For example, women's arches tend to flatten more during walking, meaning that the right support is crucial.