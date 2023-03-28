Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Gym Shoes & Trainers

      LifestyleJordanRunningBasketballFootballTraining & GymSkateboardingGolfTennisWalking
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sale
      Sports 
      (1)
      Training & Gym
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike By You
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      £124.95
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      £124.95
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      £114.95
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Women's Training Shoes
      £109.95
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Nike Metcon 8 By You Custom Men's Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Custom Men's Training Shoes
      £152.95
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Nike Metcon 8 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Custom Women's Training Shoes
      £152.95
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      £119.95
      Nike Air Monarch IV (Extra Wide)
      Nike Air Monarch IV (Extra Wide) Lifestyle/Gym Shoe
      Nike Air Monarch IV (Extra Wide)
      Lifestyle/Gym Shoe
      £69.95
      Nike Zoom Bella 6
      Nike Zoom Bella 6 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Zoom Bella 6
      Women's Training Shoes
      £79.95
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      £39.95
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      £59.95
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Men's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Training Shoes
      £59.95
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      £39.95
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      £124.95
      Nike React HyperSet
      Nike React HyperSet Indoor Court Shoe
      Nike React HyperSet
      Indoor Court Shoe
      £124.95
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Men's Training Shoes
      £74.95
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Premium
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      £64.95
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Training Shoes
      £109.95
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      £37.95
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5
      Women's Training Shoes
      £74.95
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      £129.95
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      £44.95
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      £39.95
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Training shoes: support from the ground up

      Dominate your workouts in Nike gym trainers. We've got supportive workout shoes with plenty of cushioning and spring for high-impact exercise. Trainers featuring lightweight and breathable uppers are designed to help you fly through your cardio. Meanwhile, our flat gym shoes are made with stable soles—perfect for lifting. The wide base delivers stability and traction, so you can tackle your weights with confidence. And look out for shoes with inner plates that distribute weight from edge to edge—giving you the support you need to power through.

      Our versatile gym shoes are designed for any challenge you throw at them—whether you're trying a HIIT class or running on the treadmill. Anyone with a hectic schedule will love our gym training shoes made with Flyknit material. They're ultra-lightweight and packable, so you can bring them wherever you go and fit in your all-important training session. Look out for pairs with Nike React foam, which creates a comfortable, cushioned base and delivers a springy feel. Meanwhile, rubber tread gives you plenty of traction—helping you stay balanced both in and out of the gym.

      When it comes to fitness trainers, details matter. Opt for training shoes with lightweight mesh and textured overlays in high-wear areas—these keep your feet cool without sacrificing durability. Choose tab locks with a hook-and-loop closure to keep laces out of the way. You'll also find pairs with handstand clips at the heels, helping to minimise drag during wall exercises. And in the ultimate time-saving design move, some of our gym trainers have collapsible heels, so you can slip them on in a flash—giving you more time to spend doing what you love.