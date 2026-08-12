Older Kids

(953)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
£44.99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
£64.99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
£37.99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
£109.99
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Shop
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
£49.99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
£32.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£22.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
£44.99
Nike
Nike Big Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Bestseller
Nike
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
£22.99
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
£29.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
£54.99
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
£119.99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
£29.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
£114.99
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club Older Kids Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Older Kids Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
£39.99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
£34.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
£69.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£64.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
£49.99
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£59.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
£69.99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
£134.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
England x Palace
England x Palace Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
£54.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
£69.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£129.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£37.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
£114.99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
£109.99
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
£69.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
£19.99
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
£69.99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
£16.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£16.99
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
£89.99
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
£22.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
£32.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
£19.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
£19.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
£22.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
£134.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
England x Palace
England x Palace Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
£54.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
£69.99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£129.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£37.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
£114.99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
£109.99
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
£69.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
£19.99
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
£69.99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
£16.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£16.99
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
£89.99
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
£22.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
£32.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
£19.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
£19.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
£22.99