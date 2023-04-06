Gifts for gym lovers: fuel their journey
From weightlifters and treadmill runners to Pilates fans and yogis, you'll find thoughtful and practical presents they'll love in the Nike gym gifts range. Fill their stocking with small-but-mighty fitness products like top-quality training socks, made with cushioned soles and moisture-wicking fibres. Or treat them to the gym shoes they've been coveting, for unrivalled support during tough workouts.
The right clothing is key to a successful workout. Our range of gifts for gym lovers includes form-fitting leggings and tops that give a smooth, sleek silhouette. Expect added-stretch materials that ensure their new clothing moves with them and holds its shape. Gear with Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast. When it's time for the cool-down, opt for cosy hoodies and fleece joggers with Therma-FIT fibres to lock in heat and protect their muscles.
Help your favourite fitness fanatic enjoy their best workout with specialist footwear from our range of gym presents. We make our training shoes with wide, flat heels that ensure stability throughout challenging lifts and tough cardio exercises. When it comes to the uppers, expect high-tech mesh that delivers a breathable, lightweight wear and lockdown tabs that keep laces firmly in place.
Protecting the future of our planet is a must-win challenge for all of us. In our range of fitness gifts, you'll find apparel made with recycled polyester—spun from plastic bottles diverted from landfill. This is part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our commitment to taking our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To play your part, look for pieces in the range with the Sustainable Materials tag.