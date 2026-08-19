Winter Wear

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Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
£129.99
Jordan Flight Chicago
Jordan Flight Chicago Men's Realtree Jacket
Jordan Flight Chicago
Men's Realtree Jacket
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club Structured AeroBill Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Structured AeroBill Cap
£37.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Padded Mountainside Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Padded Mountainside Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Spizike
Jordan Spizike Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
30% off
Jordan City
Jordan City Men's Boot
Jordan City
Men's Boot
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
29% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Realtree Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Realtree Open-Hem Trousers
30% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Therma-FIT Parka
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Therma-FIT Parka
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Nike Pacer
Nike Pacer Men's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Pacer
Men's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
28% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Therma-FIT Quilted Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Therma-FIT Quilted Puffer Gilet
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Winterised Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Winterised Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Women's Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Women's Running Gilet
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
£22.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
Nike Tour Classic 4
Nike Tour Classic 4 Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
Nike Tour Classic 4
Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
£27.99
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
£29.99
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
30% off
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
£54.99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
£34.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
£34.99
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
30% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
20% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Woven Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Training Trousers
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT Academy
Nike Therma-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT Academy
Older Kids' Football Pants
30% off
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Faux Fur Slouchy Bag (19L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Faux Fur Slouchy Bag (19L)
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
£74.99
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Realtree Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Realtree Trousers
30% off
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
29% off
Nike Pacer
Nike Pacer Women's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Pacer
Women's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
28% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Parka
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Parka
30% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Trousers
30% off
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
30% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
30% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Lightweight Gloves
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Lightweight Gloves
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
29% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
£32.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Base Layer Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Base Layer Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
29% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Faux Fur Slouchy Bag (19L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Faux Fur Slouchy Bag (19L)
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
£74.99
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Realtree Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Realtree Trousers
30% off
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
29% off
Nike Pacer
Nike Pacer Women's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Pacer
Women's Therma-FIT Lightweight Running Gloves
28% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Parka
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Parka
30% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Trousers
30% off
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
30% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
30% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Lightweight Gloves
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Lightweight Gloves
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
29% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
£32.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Base Layer Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Base Layer Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
29% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
30% off
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Wrap up and work out with Nike winter clothing

Although it can be rewarding, every athlete knows that training outdoors in winter takes a little more encouragement than it does in the summer months. Keep your motivation going whatever the weather with our winter wear collection.

Stay cosy in soft hoodies and sweatshirts
An ultimate winter wardrobe must-have, lightweight hoodies are great for keeping you going through warm-ups and cool-downs, plus ribbed cuffs and waistbands help hold everything in place. Semi-brushed fleece provides all the warmth you need, while full length zips let you adjust your coverage as your body warms up – handy when you're mid-run.

Layer up in jackets and gilets
Sports jackets and coats offer serious warmth for cold days. And when it starts to rain, water-resistant coatings, panelled hoods and taller than usual collars help keep you dry. Need to stash your stuff? Large zip pockets have got you covered. And for those days or workouts when you want your arms to feel totally free, gilets with synthetic insulation help keep your core warm, while flexible panels move with your body, rather than restrict it.

Feel well-supported in trousers and leggings
Whether you want a relaxed, easy fit or prefer a body-hugging feel, these leggings and trousers were made for lightweight warmth and easy movement. Just what you need when you're approaching those last few reps or running around in the cold. Choose from classic neutrals and colour-blocking brights.

Zip up in tracksuits and jumpsuits
Perfect for outdoor athletes, big and small, nothing says winter warmth like a tracksuit or jumpsuit. Featuring stretch waistbands with drawcords for a secure, personal fit and innovative knit fabric that provides warmth without weighing you down. Cold winter days are no match for these super-soft pieces.

Add extra warmth with compression and base layers
As well as providing a much-needed extra layer on cold mornings, super-stretchy pieces with Dri-FIT Technology help move sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation. The result? You can stay dry, comfortable and focused on the challenge ahead.

Don't forget winter-proof accessories
Lightweight fleece gloves with silicone grip will keep your hands warm, while conductive fingertips at the thumb and forefinger make logging your PB or switching up your music on the go a breeze. Choose extra-long cuffs to lock in warmth or flexible ones with stretch for a secure fit. Finish with a soft, snug knit yarn hat that'll help you stay warm when the chill picks up.