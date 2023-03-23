- Buying GuideWhat to Wear for Outdoor Winter Workouts
Wrap up and work out with Nike winter clothing
Although it can be rewarding, every athlete knows that training outdoors in winter takes a little more encouragement than it does in the summer months. Keep your motivation going whatever the weather with our winter wear collection.
Stay cosy in soft hoodies and sweatshirts
An ultimate winter wardrobe must-have, lightweight hoodies are great for keeping you going through warm-ups and cool-downs, plus ribbed cuffs and waistbands help hold everything in place. Semi-brushed fleece provides all the warmth you need, while full length zips let you adjust your coverage as your body warms up – handy when you're mid-run.
Layer up in jackets and gilets
Sports jackets and coats offer serious warmth for cold days. And when it starts to rain, water-resistant coatings, panelled hoods and taller than usual collars help keep you dry. Need to stash your stuff? Large zip pockets have got you covered. And for those days or workouts when you want your arms to feel totally free, gilets with synthetic insulation help keep your core warm, while flexible panels move with your body, rather than restrict it.
Feel well-supported in trousers and leggings
Whether you want a relaxed, easy fit or prefer a body-hugging feel, these leggings and trousers were made for lightweight warmth and easy movement. Just what you need when you're approaching those last few reps or running around in the cold. Choose from classic neutrals and colour-blocking brights.
Zip up in tracksuits and jumpsuits
Perfect for outdoor athletes, big and small, nothing says winter warmth like a tracksuit or jumpsuit. Featuring stretch waistbands with drawcords for a secure, personal fit and innovative knit fabric that provides warmth without weighing you down. Cold winter days are no match for these super-soft pieces.
Add extra warmth with compression and base layers
As well as providing a much-needed extra layer on cold mornings, super-stretchy pieces with Dri-FIT Technology help move sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation. The result? You can stay dry, comfortable and focused on the challenge ahead.
Don't forget winter-proof accessories
Lightweight fleece gloves with silicone grip will keep your hands warm, while conductive fingertips at the thumb and forefinger make logging your PB or switching up your music on the go a breeze. Choose extra-long cuffs to lock in warmth or flexible ones with stretch for a secure fit. Finish with a soft, snug knit yarn hat that'll help you stay warm when the chill picks up.