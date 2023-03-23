Skip to main content
      Nike Cushioned
      Nike Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      £10.95
      Nike Woodside 2 High ACG
      Nike Woodside 2 High ACG Older Kids' Boots
      Nike Woodside 2 High ACG
      Older Kids' Boots
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      £44.95
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      £67.95
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      £104.95
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      £114.95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      £99.95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Pullover Hoodie
      £59.95
      Nike Manoa Leather
      Nike Manoa Leather Men's Boot
      Nike Manoa Leather
      Men's Boot
      £99.95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Women's Shoes
      £114.95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Crew
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Crew
      £54.95
      Nike Manoa LTR
      Nike Manoa LTR Older Kids' Boot
      Nike Manoa LTR
      Older Kids' Boot
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      £109.95
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Men's Pullover Fitness Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Men's Pullover Fitness Hoodie
      £64.95
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      £74.95
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      £84.95
      Nike Huarache Run
      Nike Huarache Run Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Huarache Run
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      £119.95
      Nike Court Vision Mid Winter
      Nike Court Vision Mid Winter Men's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Mid Winter
      Men's Shoes
      £79.95
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      £144.95
      Wrap up and work out with Nike winter clothing

      Although it can be rewarding, every athlete knows that training outdoors in winter takes a little more encouragement than it does in the summer months. Keep your motivation going whatever the weather with our winter wear collection.

      Stay cosy in soft hoodies and sweatshirts
      An ultimate winter wardrobe must-have, lightweight hoodies are great for keeping you going through warm-ups and cool-downs, plus ribbed cuffs and waistbands help hold everything in place. Semi-brushed fleece provides all the warmth you need, while full length zips let you adjust your coverage as your body warms up – handy when you're mid-run.

      Layer up in jackets and gilets
      Sports jackets and coats offer serious warmth for cold days. And when it starts to rain, water-resistant coatings, panelled hoods and taller than usual collars help keep you dry. Need to stash your stuff? Large zip pockets have got you covered. And for those days or workouts when you want your arms to feel totally free, gilets with synthetic insulation help keep your core warm, while flexible panels move with your body, rather than restrict it.

      Feel well-supported in trousers and leggings
      Whether you want a relaxed, easy fit or prefer a body-hugging feel, these leggings and trousers were made for lightweight warmth and easy movement. Just what you need when you're approaching those last few reps or running around in the cold. Choose from classic neutrals and colour-blocking brights.

      Zip up in tracksuits and jumpsuits
      Perfect for outdoor athletes, big and small, nothing says winter warmth like a tracksuit or jumpsuit. Featuring stretch waistbands with drawcords for a secure, personal fit and innovative knit fabric that provides warmth without weighing you down. Cold winter days are no match for these super-soft pieces.

      Add extra warmth with compression and base layers
      As well as providing a much-needed extra layer on cold mornings, super-stretchy pieces with Dri-FIT Technology help move sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation. The result? You can stay dry, comfortable and focused on the challenge ahead.

      Don't forget winter-proof accessories
      Lightweight fleece gloves with silicone grip will keep your hands warm, while conductive fingertips at the thumb and forefinger make logging your PB or switching up your music on the go a breeze. Choose extra-long cuffs to lock in warmth or flexible ones with stretch for a secure fit. Finish with a soft, snug knit yarn hat that'll help you stay warm when the chill picks up.