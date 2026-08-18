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Nike Black Friday Running Shoe Deals 2026

(42)
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Glam
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6 Road and Cross-Country Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Road and Cross-Country Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Ja Fly 4
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Victory 2
Nike Victory 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Athletics Distance Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Athletics Jumping Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Athletics Jumping Spikes
30% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Women's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Men's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Streakfly 2
Nike Streakfly 2 Road Racing Shoes
Nike Streakfly 2
Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Dragonfly XC
Nike Dragonfly XC Cross-Country Spikes
Nike Dragonfly XC
Cross-Country Spikes
30% off
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Nike Pole Vault Elite Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Athletics Jumping Spikes
30% off
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoe
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoe
30% off
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
29% off
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 18 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
30% off
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Dragonfly 2
Nike Dragonfly 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Dragonfly 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
30% off
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Younger Kids' Shoes
+1
Nike Stellar Ride
Younger Kids' Shoes
29% off
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
28% off
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off

Nike Black Friday running shoes 2026: build your performance from the ground up

World-class running shoes begin with supportive soles. Our iconic Nike Air soles use pressurised air to soak up impact, for exceptional shock absorption with a lightweight feel. Running long distances on hard surfaces? Our React foam soles give you a flexible toe-off, a smooth ride through the mid-stance and outstanding cushioning when you land. For added stability, choose shoes with broader stacks and a wider shape. Or pick out lower-profile designs for a close-to-the-ground feel. With our Nike Black Friday deals on running shoes, it's the perfect time to find a fresh pair.


Feel the freedom to move with flexible uppers


When you're pushing past your limits, every ounce of weight counts. We build our running shoes with ultra-lightweight uppers, setting you free to fly across the ground. Knit fabrics wrap snugly around your foot for maximum support, then flex and stretch as you do. Testing your endurance? Choose soft sock-liners that give extra protection across the most challenging distances, and reinforced heels that deliver ultimate durability. If you're heading out into the wild, look for foam ankle collars that protect your joints and provide stability on uneven surfaces. You'll find them all in our Nike Black Friday sale.


Get back to nature with Nike Black Friday trail-running shoes


Rediscover your wild side with footwear that's specially designed for natural terrain. Ultra-grippy rubber outsoles deliver outstanding stability over rough or slippery surfaces. Low-profile shapes let you feel the ground under your feet as you move. Meanwhile, weatherproof leather uppers set you free to perform in any conditions, and lightweight knit styles provide breathability when you're running in the heat. Pick out supportive ankle collars for extra stability, and you'll be ready to explore the world and test your limits.


Inspire their passion with shoes for young runners


Every athlete deserves premium support from their kit. That's why we build our shoes for younger athletes with the same groundbreaking technology as our adult gear. Specially shaped soles promote a correct running gait. Plus, deep cushioning in the inner sole protects growing joints from impact injuries. Knitted mesh uppers deliver extra stretch to let their feet move and breathe. Our durable materials are also built to take a bit of rough and tumble. Start your future running star on the right foot with our Nike Black Friday running shoes promo.


Look as good as you feel with on-point footwear


Want to run in style? In our Nike Black Friday deals for running shoes, we have sleek pairs in classic colours that'll keep your look subtle. If you're feeling a bolder, brighter vibe, go for a pair with pops of colour and contrasting panels. And get that must-have chunky aesthetic with stacked soles in coordinating or contrasting tones.