Lifting shoes for women: put extra power in your workout
Take your training to the next level in Nike women's weightlifting shoes. Our footwear is cleverly designed to strengthen your squats and deepen your deadlifts. This is thanks to wide, flat soles that offer greater surface area underfoot for enhanced stability. Plus, slightly raised heels increase your control and maximise mobility while you're bending. It's easy to lock your feet into position thanks to hook-and-loop straps that hold your feet securely in place, improving your balance. The rigid construction of our weightlifting shoes for women gives you excellent power transfer from the ground, too, making explosive moves even more dynamic.
From snatches to squats, our women's lifting shoes will support you through every set. Planning an intense session? Pull on a pair with padded mesh insets at the heel for added breathability. Flip them over and you'll see a traction pattern that gives you extra grip on the gym floor. Meanwhile, we believe every athlete deserves to look and feel their best. That's why we craft our shoes in a wide range of colours, making it easy to find something to suit your personal style. Look out for patterned soles, contrasting piping and the iconic Nike Swoosh to bring a premium aesthetic to your workout.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose weightlifting shoes for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. That's just one of the ways we're levelling up to protect the future of sport.