      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Printed Training Tank
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Printed Training Tank
      Jordan Women's Diamond Shorts
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      €72.99
      Nike Sportswear Women's Reversible Varsity Bomber Jacket
      Women's Reversible Varsity Bomber Jacket
      Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Nike Pro Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Bandeau Sports Bra
      Nike Pro Indy
      Women's Light-Support Padded Bandeau Sports Bra
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Woven Cargo Trousers
      Women's High-Rise Woven Cargo Trousers
      €87.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      €67.99
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's Woven Trousers
      Women's Woven Trousers
      €104.99
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized High-Waisted Woven Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized High-Waisted Woven Cargo Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike Swoosh Phoenix Women's Medium-Support Padded High-Neck Sports Bra
      Nike Swoosh Phoenix
      Women's Medium-Support Padded High-Neck Sports Bra
      €67.99
      Jordan Sport Women's Lightweight Jacket
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Lightweight Jacket
      €129.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Loose-Fit Shorts
      Women's High-Waisted Loose-Fit Shorts
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      €109.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Cropped Logo T-Shirt
      Women's Cropped Logo T-Shirt
      Jordan Sport Women's Diamond Shorts
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      €77.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Shorts
      Women's High-Waisted Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Alate All U Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      Nike Alate All U
      Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      €37.99
      Nike Sportswear Women's Long-Sleeve Crop Top
      Women's Long-Sleeve Crop Top
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear Women's Sports Utility Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Sports Utility Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Woven Cargo Trousers
      Women's High-Rise Woven Cargo Trousers
      €87.99
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern Women's High-Waisted Biker Shorts
      Women's High-Waisted Biker Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      €67.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Women's Over-Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

      Women’s dance clothing: move to the beat

      Move with confidence in women’s dancewear from Nike. Our collection of women’s dance clothing is home to sleek separates and sets that'll have you feeling your best in the studio—from the first beat to the last.

      Practising complex choreography? Move confidently in Nike dance clothes for women. Our women’s leggings provide plenty of support as you stretch, step and pivot. The tight-fitting style gives you a streamlined shape as you move. Each pair is crafted from premium fabrics to elevate your performance: Nike’s innovative Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, while InfinaSoft fabrics offer extra layers of cosiness.

      Want additional comfort as you rehearse your routine? Look for soft joggers and sweatpants in our women’s dancewear collection. With oversized silhouettes and designs, they provide relaxed options when you're warming up and cooling down. Team joggers, leggings or sweatpants with a dance sports bra for more support. Smooth, lightweight fabric allows breathability, while a racerback style promotes airflow in high-heat areas—keeping you composed and focused on the beat.

      Whether you’re on your way to the studio or heading home after rehearsals, Nike women's dancewear is crafted with ultimate comfort in mind. Our dance outfits for women include a mix of cosy sweatshirts and hoodies to take you from the street to the studio. Oversized crew-neck designs offer plenty of room for movement, while elongated ribbing on the cuffs adds comfort and structure. Looking to stay warm? Opt for hoodies crafted with soft brushed fleece to keep you snug in colder weather. Pair yours with Swoosh-stamped dance leggings for a coordinated look or style as a sleek separate.