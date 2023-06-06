Women's Cross Trainers
Push your training sessions to the limit with the help of Nike cross training shoes for women. Explore the Nike Metcon 3, featuring the latest Nike technology, to complement your workout routine. The updated drop-in midsole helps your feet stay flexible during cardio activities, while sticky rubber in the forefoot assists in providing powerful traction for intense lifting. Explore the entire women's cross training collection to find all the clothing and equipment to help you dominate your most challenging workouts. Nike cross-training shoes are also available for men.